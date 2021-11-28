Italian reporter was spanked ‘live’ after Empoli vs Fiorentina game

An Italian reporter for local television Tuscany TV was harassed and even received a spanking in full direct at the end of the soccer game that faced the Empoli against him Fiorentina, which aroused outrage and condemnation.

The reporter, Greta beccaglia, interviewed some fans at the stadium gate after the Tuscan derby, which ended 2-1 for the Empoli, when some men began to yell at her, to pass very close to her and one even went so far as to touch her with his hand on her butt.

At that moment she says to that subject “you can’t do that, sorry” while the presenter, Giorgio MichelettiFrom the set, he encouraged her to continue with the connection: “Don’t be angry, you also grow with these experiences,” he says.

At the end of the connection, the presenter condemns the conduct of the “Tifosi“:” Some behaviors deserve a healthy smack, which if it had been given as a child would have allowed them to grow, “he says.

The reporter has narrated her experience through her profile of Instagram and she has asked her nearly 19,000 followers for help to identify the man who touched her.

“It is unacceptable,” he considered, and later exonerated the vast majority of the followers of the Fiorentina. The police of Empoli has begun to study the images to try to identify the subject, local media report.

