IT WAS NOT INJURY: Michael Carrick explained why Cristiano Ronaldo was NOT a starter against Chelsea

Michael Carrick, who is taking responsibility for Manchester United’s first team following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, surprised with the replacement of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League match against Chelsea.

Despite being one of the TOP duels of the season, the interim coach decided to send CR7 to the bench. And as he explained to Sky Sports, the decision was based on refreshing the XI (dosage) and on the game plan against The Blues.

There was no injury or anything like that. Simply, after talking to CR7, the determination was that it would not start. Cris was not the only attacker to enter the rotation. After being starters in the UEFA Champions League against Villarreal, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek were also not for the starting XI against Tuchel’s team.

WHY WASN’T CRISTIANO HEADLINE BEFORE CHELSEA?

“Some changes and modifications compared to the other night, freshening things up a bit, also with Anthony (Martial) and Donny (van de Beek). Of course Cristiano is a name that stands out, but they are just game plan ideas. I had a good talk with Cristiano, in fact, it was very good, and we decided to go like this this day ”.

“It’s a decision to choose the team, I don’t think it needs more drama than that. They are all good. Everyone on the team has been fantastic, including Cristiano. Fantastic with the guys, supporting them 100%. And he’s ready to go in if needed to help win the game, like we did the other night. “

🗣 “It’s a decision just to pick a team, I don’t think it needs anymore drama than that.” Michael Carrick explains why Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped to the bench for Manchester United pic.twitter.com/Z3hVIjQ8I5 – Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 28, 2021

UNITED’S TITLE ATTACK AGAINST CHELSEA

Jadon Sancho.

Bruno Fernandes.

Marcus Rashford.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded 10 goals in 14 games played since he returned to Manchester United. In less than 3 months he will be 37 years old. Unquestionable monster.

Did you know…? Cristiano Ronaldo is just 1 score away from becoming the first footballer to reach 800 official goals in professional football. Inevitable.