In shorcito Sommer Ray models unique designs in sheer lycra

Sommer ray, is a popular American model who has conquered the hearts of Internet users with her unique style and singular beauty that she frequently exhibits on her social networks, especially on the Instagram platform, where she already has almost 27 million followers to date from today.

Throughout her career in the modeling industry, the renowned internet celebrity has been able to work with famous fashion brands, she is also part of the CloutGang squad, a renowned group made up of notorious figures from the web world such as youtuber Bryan Le , the model Alissa Violet, among many others.

Although she is one of the favorites of users on the Internet, the also fanatic of exercise, is a fairly modest woman with a charismatic personality that has managed to captivate millions of people, thanks to the striking content she posts on her digital platforms. .

Although she prefers to be more active on her Instagram profile, Sommer never misses the opportunity to surprise her Tik Tok followers by showing funny dance videos, a challenge or simply her exercise routines.

On this occasion, the young influencer decided to splurge on her flirtation and through her personal account on the camera’s social network, she shared a gallery of images with which she showed off the new underwear collection she launched in collaboration with an important brand ‘PSD Underwear‘.

As can be seen in the postcards, Ray had no problem exposing her best poses for this photo shoot, while wearing a fitted outfit of pure lycra that consisted of a crop top and a short with an extravagant design that she made herself for her participation. with the clothing brand.

The publication, evidently, captured the attention of thousands of users on the platform, who did not take long to appear to send their little red hearts in the photographs and so far it has been able to add more than 731 thousand reactions of likes.

As if that were not enough, the beautiful model received around two thousand comments full of words of encouragement and affection, in addition to including the occasional inappropriate proposal from her fervent admirers, who filled her with compliments and compliments in the publication.

