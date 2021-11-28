IMSS highlights progress in the care of pediatric cancer patients

Mexico.- The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), highlighted that one year after starting the sessions with mothers and fathers of pediatric cancer patients, a favorable balance has been obtained of the various actions implemented in terms of medical care, supply and medical-administrative processes that have resulted in the follow-up of 604 cases of minors with cancer in Mexico.

During this month’s session, the Dr. Célida Duque Molina, Director of Medical Benefits, stressed that the sessions have privileged proposals, interventions and requests from family members and pointed out that the instruction of the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo was to establish a joint work of all those involved.

He added that from session 50 onwards, heads of a medical entity or unit where there is a greater problem have been invited so that the demands of mothers and fathers are heard.

At the time, the coordinator of Digital Services and Information for Health and Administration, engineer Óscar Reyes Miguel, affirmed that through the Application of Oncology Patients (APO) there is a tool for the registration of chemotherapy of cancer patients and its monitoring, as well as a Digital Card.

To date, 5,445 cancer patients have been registered on this platform, 43 percent pediatric and 57 percent adult, in 14 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) and 37 second-level hospitals.