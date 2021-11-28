I went to mass and got involved, by Carlos Zanón

We are a country of stubborn people. You cannot get off one of that boat claiming that you live in Barcelona, ​​Vigo or married a Dutchman. We may not all be Spanish but we are all the same. We belong to the before broken than red and fervently stubborn. Our convictions never change because to do so would be to admit that someone convinced us of something and that is weakness of character. You are someone only if you persevere in your own way and neither science nor the sense of opportunity or survival will ever convince you. We are a country of people who feel safe if there is a wall in front of their heads.

Like walking into a party knowing you should have gone home

We can avoid someone praying and making a mass in memory of a dictator with bloodstained hands, mediocre and gallinaceous, born of a conflict between you and me, Conradian duelists in eternal Carlist war. That someone can celebrate that mass only fits if we accept to homologate Spain as a Master. But that the head of the opposition, in democracy, go to that ceremony and

a) know what you’re going to or

b) don’t know and so it’s fascinating that

b1) don’t know how to get out; b2) don’t want to leave; b3) you can’t think of what to do, or b4) keep thinking about the farmer who gets up at dawn to milk.

I can picture him Tom Cruise in Eyes wide shut or any of us going into that party knowing that you should have gone home and not there with all those weird people doing weird things, but anyway, what can we do so that they don’t call us lukewarm, boring, uncool…? You have done things you did not want, why will they say? He has played roles that were not his own and has put on impostor shoes. And I even confess that I was in a car where Queen sounded without throwing myself into gear, but sometimes you have to be brave to be a coward and turn off Radio Goo Goo Radio Ga Ga.