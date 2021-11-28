“I vomited when I had an orgasm”

The memoirs of Will Smith They are allowing to show the most unknown side of the successful actor, who throughout his career, and especially in his private life, has gone through all kinds of situations, some of them difficult to believe. In the last hours, what he tells about his sexual traumas has gained special relevance, leaving some phrases that have surprised his millions of followers.

His worst sentimental stage

Motivated by his breakup with Melanie, the actor went through a stage full of sentimental problems, being one of his worst moments. “During the following months, I became a hyena of the ghetto,” he begins by acknowledging. “I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm. He could literally gag and sometimes even throw up”, He has admitted about this stage in which he had unbridled sex.

And it is that Will Smith explains in his memoirs that it was precisely the unbridled practice of sexual relations with which he tried to overcome this lack of love, even turning it into another of his problems. “I hoped by God that some beautiful stranger was ‘the ultimate’ that would make this pain disappear, but invariably, there I was, retching and unhappy. And the look of the woman deepened my agony even more ”, he relates.

This episode has once again surprised his millions of followers, who in recent weeks are learning many details of the actor’s life, such as his thoughts of suicide when he was just a teenager, or his complicated relationship with his father, whom He even considered killing to solve the problems he had with his mother. However, this and other episodes managed to overcome them: “What I did was clear my mind, letting myself know that it is okay to be who I am and to be who I am. In my mind, because of my Christian upbringing, even my thoughts were sins, ”he sentenced.