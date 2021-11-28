Hugh Jackman collapsed after an intense day of tap

Hugh Jackman (Logan – 93%, Happy Feet: The Penguin – 75%) is known not only for playing Wolverine in film, but also for his talent in musical productions. Just four years ago he starred in the musical film The Great Showman – 54% and conquered the public with his dance steps. However, currently, the renowned interpreter is preparing for a more difficult task and has just shared a video in which he is seen lying on the ground after an intense day of tap.

The 52-year-old actor is hard at work preparing for the revival of the iconic musical. The Music Man, which is scheduled to debut on Broadway in early 2022. Despite his practice with X-Men villains and tired choreographies of The Great Showman, nothing has cost him as much work as tap dancing.

Just yesterday, Jackman shared on his Twitter account a video in which he looks extremely tired, while laughing, after collapsing on the ground as a result of a long day of dancing. In the less than 30-second footage, the actor tells a bit about his days since he prepares to play Hill on stage in The Music Man.

I’m going to do a new infomercial, tap dance to lose twenty-five kilos in one day. You wake up at three in the morning and, clickity-clack, clickity-clack, you do this all day, all day, all day.

The Music Man with Hugh jackman was originally scheduled to debut in fall 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After that, the show was scheduled for an opening on May 30, 2021, but has now been further delayed and the first teasers have been scheduled for December of this year, with the official opening scheduled for February 10, 2022, according Broadway.com.

As already mentioned, Logan’s protagonist will take on the role of the musical’s titular con artist, Harold Hill, alongside Sutton Foster (Younger – 100%), Jefferson Mays, Jayne houdyshell, Shuler hensley (The Great Showman) and Marie mullen. The story follows Hill, who poses as the leader and organizer of a youth band and sells instruments and uniforms to naive people in the Midwest, promising to train members of the new band. However, the protagonist is not a musician and plans to leave the city without giving music lessons.

Librarian and piano teacher Marian is wary, however when Harold helps his younger brother overcome his lisp and social awkwardness, Marian begins to fall in love with him and he risks being caught to win her heart. Jackman previously spoke about his preparations for The Music Man in an appearance in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and revealed that she has been taking dance classes for Zoom.

Sometimes it is humiliating. There will be 70 people in the class, and I don’t have my video on, but I watch and only 68 of them are teenagers, and then me. I think, ‘Is this weird? This is strange’. For 10 years, people had been saying to me ‘Well, what [obra] you’d like to relive ‘and I think after The Greatest Showman it was just The Music Man.

