Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will star in Florian Zeller’s second film | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern will star in “The Son”, the next film by director Florian Zeller after the success he has recently achieved with his debut feature “The Father” (2020).

“Very happy to announce the cast of my next film,” the French filmmaker and playwright wrote on Instagram this Wednesday.

Variety magazines and The Hollywood Reporter detailed that “The Son” will also be a big screen adaptation of one of his plays, something that Zeller already did in “The Father.”

In this case, the plot will revolve around depression in adolescence and will narrate the clash between Peter (Jackman) and his ex-wife Kate (Dern) with their son Nicholas in the middle.

Zeller assured that “The Son” is a “deeply human” story and hoped that the public will be moved by “the journey of this family.”

“Both Hugh and Laura naturally convey great warmth, compassion and vulnerability to invite the audience to embrace and feel each moment,” he added.

Dern won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her memorable role as a lawyer in “Marriage Story” (2019), while Jackman, one of Hollywood’s most versatile stars, was nominated for the best actor statuette for ” Les Misérables “(2012).

Zeller will collaborate on the script for “The Son” with Christopher Hampton, with whom he already wrote the film “The Father” with four hands.

Starring Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” has been a big screen sensation in recent months with its brilliant tale of a man suffering from dementia.

“The Father” has six nominations for the Oscars to be held on Sunday, April 25: Best Picture, Best Actor (Hopkins), Best Supporting Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Adapted Screenplay (Zeller and Hampton), Best Design by production and better assembly.

Last weekend, “The Father” won two awards at the British Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Television (BAFTA) awards: best actor and best adapted screenplay.