How well he lives! This is Kylie Jenner’s LUXURY mansion in California: PHOTOS

Kylie jenner, the businesswoman, designer and model who belongs to the clan Kardashian; She lives in a spectacular mansion with her little Stormi, where none of them are missing anything.

Located in the exclusive neighborhood Holmby hills, west of Los Angeles, the residence was purchased by the socialite in September 2016 for $ 12 million and has 14 bathrooms and 7 bedrooms.

Kitchen room

The kitchen is one of the most luxurious rooms in the house of the 24-year-old. It is a space that is made up of a comfortable seating area dominated by a classic fireplace and a television. From this room you can see, thanks to a large window, the outdoor pool area.

Instagram: @kyliejenner

Pool

The house is dominated by large spaces such as the pool, one of the great attractions of the house. It is here that she is constantly seen sharing photos on Instagram in a bikini. In addition, it has comfortable lounge chairs for tanning.

Instagram: @kyliejenner

Waiting room

In this section of her home, the model has a collection of photos, as well as a collection of wines. This is one of the businesswoman’s favorite spots to take some photos.

Instagram: @kyliejenner

Your favorite space

He constantly takes selfies in this very soberly decorated place with two brown armchairs and two lamps.

Instagram: @kyliejenner

Bathroom

Kylie has more than one ostentatious bathroom, which stands out for its marble finishes and in addition to a shower, there are jacuzzis perfect for taking a bubble bath and relaxing.

Instagram: @kyliejenner

Closet

Luxury brand shoes and clothing abound in the socialite’s wardrobe, through her Instagram account, the young woman shares her passion for fashion by showing some of the items she has in her multiple closets.

Instagram: @kyliejenner

Garage

Kylie has a lot of fancy cars so she needs a big garage.

Instagram: @kyliejenner

It should be noted that the model has remained with a low profile on her social networks since the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival that took the lives of 10 people during the presentation of her partner Travis Scott.

However, the businesswoman reappeared and shared the luxurious Christmas decoration that adorns her home valued at more than a thousand dollars. It is a christmas story pyramid 3-tier wooden panel that was handcrafted by the Muller family business.

Instagram: @kyliejenner

