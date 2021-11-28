How to get Camila Cabello’s fantasy dye in a few seconds and temporarily

A few days after the news about the breakup of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes was known, the singer is shown with a renewed image on social networks. The 24-year-old artist has surprised her followers with a radical change of look that shows the return for the holidays of temporary hair dyes.

In the image published on her official Instagram account, Cabello poses with wavy hair dyed in a daring sky blue. The striking look is paired with tonal makeup and a low-cut monochrome dress.

Camila Cabello dares with a greenish blue tone to match her monochromatic look Instagram

The surprise of this style is that it is made with temporary dyes that go away after a few washes and return the hair to its original color. An alternative to permanent fantasy dyeing that seriously damages the hair and also requires a bleached base or even a very successful option for those who want to change their look frequently.

Although the firm of products that Cabello has used has not transcended, there are several houses that have it in their online showcase. One of the best known is L’Oreal Paris, who bets on this trend with a collection of fantasy dyes in shampoo and also in spray.





The Schwarzkopf firm has also joined this trend, which has been growing in recent years, with eye-catching paddle sprayers and Crazy Color proposes an ammonia-free product that stays on the hair for up to three washes.

Keys to apply it at home

The main beauty firms agree on how to apply this product safely and correctly. With dry hair and at a safe distance of at least 20 centimeters, apply several coats of the product directly to the hair.

It is important to avoid contact with the eyes and cover the shoulders with a towel so as not to stain clothing or skin. Depending on the tone of the hair and the color of the dye, the product can color more or less. It is common to need more than one coat to achieve the desired intensity.