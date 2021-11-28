How the pandemic worsened obesity levels among children in the US

Confinement, increased screen time and accessibility to junk food are believed to be among the leading causes of high rates of obesity in children and adolescents.

A study by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published in mid-September, revealed the relationship of the coronavirus pandemic with an alarming increase in obesity in children and adolescents in the country, especially among those who already suffered from problems. of this type.

Children and young people between the ages of 2 and 19 who were obese moderate or severe before the pandemic they experienced a significantly higher increase in body mass index compared to people with a healthy weight. Thus, from March to November 2020, this category earned an average of 0.5 kilos per month, or between 2.7 and 3.3 kilos in six months, compared to less than a kilo that a person with a healthy weight usually gains in the same period.

Another study by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, published on October 13, found that between 2019 and 2020, 23.1% of children from households with the lowest income levels experienced obesity, compared with 8.1% of children from high-income households, rates that were also higher among indigenous adolescents (28.7%), followed by African-Americans (23.8%) and Hispanics (21.4%).

Jamie Bussel, program manager for childhood obesity at the foundation, noted that “obesity is a symptom of deep-seated problems that only have worsened with the pandemic and they are a warning sign “that national policies are failing their children and that” real and systemic change is needed to move children toward better health. “

Despite the fact that it is a recurring problem for the nation over decades, recent data point to an acceleration of the phenomenon in times of covid-19. Confinement, increased screen time and accessibility to junk food could be among the main causes that exacerbated the situation.

“Our culture is very different from others. The food we eat, this has changed especially in recent decades,” explains to RT Astri Wee, mother of an eight-year-old boy. “There are so many processed foods which we have access to in grocery stores, “he laments, adding that some can cook organic foods, but these “are almost always more expensive than many families can afford, which is why some people rely on fast food and junk food, which are much cheaper. “

“The pandemic has been a social and economic problem”

Indeed, in the United States it is relatively easy to get a basic hamburger from a fast food chain for just over a dollar, the same price as an apple. While the former could be considered by underprivileged families as a meal, the latter is nothing more than a snack. The pandemic has not only worsened childhood obesity, but the effects that poverty has on it.

Marcelo Gangotena, technical director of the FC Dulles children’s soccer club in Fairfax, in the state of Virginia, has already evidenced these effects and expressed the same opinion to RT, that “the pandemic has been a social and economic problem.”

“Many parents have lost their jobs, so they don’t have food that is nutritional for the children and so they eat something that is garbage, which is cheap, so it is a problem,” Gangotena said. “As they have lost their jobs, we have lost several members of our club. Children, parents, who can no longer pay,” he said.

In addition to lowering prices for his students to continue, Marcelo is part of a program to bring sports to underprivileged communities. He is aware that they are in a spiral of ill health due to difficult access to healthy food and exercise. Dedicating more public resources to food justice and educating parents in healthy habits are some of the experts’ proposals to combat obesity among children.