One of the platforms of instant messaging best known and used around the world is WhatsApp, whether in its mobile or web version, every day millions of people connect and communicate by this means, whether by messages, photos, videos, video calls, etc.

One of the many benefits of this tool is that it is constantly updated to implement new features for all users. This time we will talk about one of those new tools that will make your talks more fun.

WhatsApp: how reactions with emojis will work now. Photo: Pixabay



What’s new in WhatsApp

It is about the launch of reactions, similar to those that Facebook, Messenger and Instagram have to respond to a message. According to the WABeta Info site, these reactions are already available in beta version and it is expected that by the end of the year, all users will be able to access them.

The way they will work will be quite simple, users will be able to react to a message, comment, image and video in the WhatsApp chat, for this, they only have to click for a few seconds on the message and the icons will automatically appear to react with various emojis.

Among the available emojis will be the “like” and the “red heart”, although there will be a total of six, but the user can only select one for each message. This way you won’t have to write something if you don’t have time, just react to what they send you.

One of the advantages is that these reactions will be available both in individual chats and in groups, in this case, those who are part of it, will be able to see the reaction of another member even if they have not sent the message.

To activate the reactions, as they are still in the Beta phase, you must register as a beta tester to be able to have this function, we tell you how to do it both in the iPhone and Android operating systems.

Android

Enter Google Play

Search for WhatsApp.

When you are in the WhatsApp tab, swipe down.

You will see the option to become a beta tester.

Accept the conditions and wait for the download to start.

iPhone

Download TestFlight, in the App Store.

When it has been installed, you must request the beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone through a link.

It will automatically send you back to TestFlight.

Accept so that the beta version WhatsApp beta is installed on the cell phone.

