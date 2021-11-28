How George Kambosos Jr. beat Teófimo López and where do they go from here?

NEW YORK – Teófimo López was on top of the world.

With the victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko in December 2020, Lopez was instantly and universally recognized as one of the top 10 pound-for-pound boxers in the world. With a great personality in addition to his success, López was on the fast track to stardom.

Then came the first postponement of his seemingly routine title defense against George Kambosos Jr., the result of Lopez’s positive test for COVID in June. Chaos followed, with eight date changes and numerous legal threats resulting in the fight being carried over to November, a different promoter, and a different broadcast platform. Lopez, who hails from Brooklyn, was still on his own turf at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, and was a favorite at 7-to-1 betting.

But when they finally entered the ring on Saturday, Kambosos made sure this fight was worth the wait. He dropped Lopez in the first round and survived a 10th round knockdown to score one of the biggest upsets of 2021 – turning a talented and aspiring lightweight division upside down.

“I sat him down,” Kambosos, 28, told ESPN. “From there, I totally changed the fight right away. He was undecided … We boxed very smartly, and you know what I showed? My boxing skills … I showed what a true champion is, to go back and win the fight. and close it in the best way. “

Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) was already looking beyond Kambosos toward what he hoped would be a massive three-fight 2022. He was hoping to start the year with a fight against undisputed 140-pound champion Josh Taylor, followed by showdowns with Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis.

Of course, all those potential confrontations were far from safe. In the wake of the shocking defeat, López’s future is more uncertain than ever.

Lopez, 24, claimed he won 10 rounds and was greeted by a cascade of boos when he commented that making the weight took him down a lot.

“I don’t care what other people say … I won this fight,” said Lopez, who entered the ring Saturday as No. 7 in ESPN’s pound-for-pound ranking. “At the end of the day, I’ve been here, I have. Look, I’m not a loser; I take my wins like I take my losses. At the end of the day, I’m a true champion. I got out here, did what I had to do, and got out. and I did my best … This is a change of command: we don’t stop, we keep fighting. “

The way his face was branded and the cuts on both eyes told a different story, and Lopez will surely be out of the ring for some time. When he returns, Lopez will likely take the tried-and-true return route in boxing that involves a soft match (or two) before he heads into another big fight. That next title shot is sure to come at 140 pounds, but when it happens is another matter.

What was supposed to be a chance for Lopez to regain momentum after 13 months out of the ring turned into a disaster. He’s proven tough outside the ring, but the biggest test of his career awaits him. How will you respond to your first professional loss and being knocked off your pedestal as a unified world champion?

Kambosos, on the other hand, is in uncharted territory. No one gave him many chances to win, and he was said to have won the lottery after grabbing the best purse of his career that exceeded $ 1.5 million. At least one more major payday will follow for the Australian in a star-studded lightweight division, and it could be more. This seemed far from a fluke for Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs), who boxed 12 rounds very well against an elite fighter.

Hit statistics Hits Lopez Kambosos Total connected 176 182 Total released 565 739 Percentage 31% 25% Jabs connected 61 27 Jabs thrown 284 347 Percentage 22% 8% Connected power 115 155 Released power 281 392 Percentage 41% 40% – Courtesy of CompuBox

The winner of next week’s fight between Haney and Joseph Diaz Jr. is the main possibility. But there are also major matchups with Davis and Ryan Garcia that could be on the table.

“There are a lot of potential paths and frankly there’s 130 pounds looking at it, there’s 135 pounds looking at it sideways and 140 pounds looking at it with contempt,” Kambosos promoter Lou DiBella told ESPN. “He has the entire continent of Australia, where he is now the man. Now he is the number one athlete in Australia. He is going to have a lot of alternatives.”

Considering what he accomplished in his win over Lopez and his status as a free agent, with no ties to any television company, Kambosos also has a lot of flexibility in terms of who he can fight, where it will happen, and how to enjoy the spoils of claiming the titles. López’s worlds.

“I think he’s going to sit down, take some time off, and enjoy the win,” DiBella said. “Then we are going to find out the biggest fight we can do.”