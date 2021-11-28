High blood pressure: know the method that allows you to lower it without medication

Hypertension is considered a silent disease because it can cause great damage to the body and only after that can it be discovered. The high pressure It is characterized by drastically affecting the health of the person, causing heart attacks or strokes. That is why the scientific community recommends medications and specific food, but the daily performance of exercise.

The high pressure it is a chronic disease that increases blood pressure levels above preset limits. It is asymptomatic and easy to detect, while its most typical manifestations are excessive heat, dizziness, a severe headache that resembles a migraine, and reddening of the skin. Being a world-renowned disease, experts have worked for years to find methods of prevention and cure of the hypertension.

Related news

In this sense, specialists have agreed that maintaining a healthy lifestyle will avoid falling into hypertension, therefore it is essential to maintain different healthy habits that will help to avoid the high pressure, focusing on healthy eating and exercise.

Therefore, doing physical activity regularly will strengthen the heart since it pumps more blood to the body and reduces the force that the arteries have to do, thus lowering the hypertension. Consequently, the exercise It will help to achieve this objective for the reasons expressed above but also because it helps to maintain a healthy weight, avoiding being overweight, which is also one of the causes of high pressure.

Photo: Pixabay

In this sense, specialists suggest exercising between 30 and 45 minutes a day to lower the hypertension. It is not necessary that the sport practice be of high performance since it will be enough with walking, jogging, swimming or cycling. Therefore, after three months of doing this type of activity you will notice the changes in your health and in high pressure. In addition, an important fact is that perseverance will be a key factor since as soon as you stop playing sports, the pressure will rise again.