He gave up medicine to be a youtuber. These were his keys to success.

Ali Abdaal, 27, was a medical student when he started his productivity-themed YouTube channel.

It now employs 19 people and has earned more than $ 3.5 million in 2021.

But YouTube’s ad revenue is its smallest source of income, and the courses generate much more.

Ali Abdaal never set out to be a full-time YouTuber, but after quitting his job as a doctor, his YouTube productivity business now makes $ 4.6 million.

Abdaal started his channel in 2017, while he was a medical student at the University of Cambridge. After graduation, he continued to work on it nights and weekends for two years alongside his full-time job as a resident physician with the UK’s National Health Service at a salary of $ 50,000.

In August 2020, Abdaal took a planned sabbatical, as many UK doctors do after the end of his basic two-year residency. He intended to step back from his YouTube channel and travel the world during that time.

“Then the pandemic happened and I ended up working full time as a content creator,” he said.

With his travel plans frozen, Adbaal went to great lengths on his YouTube channel, which at the time had just 900,000 subscribers and now has 2.3 million.

“Once I got a taste of the freedom of entrepreneurship, as much as I enjoyed medicine and still do, it’s not as much fun as doing your own thing,” he told Insider.

By the time he went full-time on the canal, Abdaal already had three full-time employees. Despite his self-described risk aversion, he said hiring his first full-time employee, a head of content, in 2019 was the best decision he made for his creative career. “It was a turning point in the business,” he said.

“The extra production the company got from having an extra person boosted growth and revenue.”

To date, Abdaal’s channel has accumulated more than 150 million views. From day one, he had the intention of making money from his YouTube channel. When he started making videos during college, he was going the extra mile to teach people how to get into medical school. “The YouTube channel started as a content marketing engine for that business,” he said.

His most popular video is “How I Got First Place at Cambridge University,” where he explains an essay memorization technique.

Little by little, he began to branch out into other types of content, such as general personal development, technology reviews, and entrepreneurship. Another high-yielding video is one from April this year in which Abdaal breaks down the sources of passive income he uses to earn $ 27,000 a week.

Abdaal’s biggest source of income is his online course, the «Part-Time YouTuber» academy, which raised $ 2.4 million in 2021. The prices of the course, which teaches people how to run a successful YouTube channel, They start at $ 1,495. Lead groups of up to 400 students a couple of times a year.

Like many creators, the revenue it makes from AdSense, YouTube’s advertising program, is one of its smallest revenue streams – it generated $ 360,000 to date this year. He also earned $ 800,000 from courses on the Skillshare learning platform, and money from brand, sponsors, and affiliate marketing links.

In total, Abdaal forecasts that his business will generate approximately 4.6 million by the end of 2021.

“Creators tend to think of YouTube as their sole source of monetization,” Abdaal said. “But as soon as you start to think of it more like a business in terms of diversification, you realize that there are actually many other sources of income.”

Abdaal told Insider that he thought of his YouTube channel as the top of the marketing funnel. The free content you post on the platform attracts potential customers, who might sign up for your email list or purchase one of your courses.

“That’s when you can really start to monetize those parts of your audience more effectively.”

Behind the scenes, Abdaal runs the operation like any other media company. His team has grown to 19 people, including writers and editors, and he recently rented a workspace in London, which equates to fixed running costs of $ 1.7 million a year.

However, unlike a media outlet, Abdaal’s business health is intrinsically linked to it. If your YouTube content underperforms, that has a ripple effect on the rest of the business. “A traditional business is like a pyramid, with the person at the top and the people at the bottom,” he said.

“Whereas with a creator business, it is an inverted pyramid where everything depends on the individual.”

Abdaal has mixed feelings about running a business that relies so heavily on him. When things are not going well and you have to reorganize your social plans to be able to shoot another video, you have doubts. But when things are going to be planned, the advantage is clear.

“It’s an amazing world we live in, where YouTube itself can make money for people,” he said.

NOW READ: Here are 5 tips for anyone looking to start a lucrative business from their couch

ALSO READ: Money is not everything: labor flexibility becomes the main motivation for employees, including on salary

Discover more stories at Business Insider Mexico

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter and YouTube

LOOK NOW: