He accuses the Nuevo León health system of ‘murdering’ his son

November, 23, 2021 08:24

Civil and family organizations of Fatima and Daniel quintana, they demanded the State Attorney General’s Office to expedite the investigations into the alleged medical negligence that was committed against Daniel, who died a year ago due to a misdiagnosis.

Daniel and his family were displaced from Mexico state after his sister Fatima was tortured, raped and murdered when she was 12 years old.

Because he found the body of his sister suffering from anxiety and depression, he arrived in Nuevo León with protective measures together with his family.

But, in November 2020, he suffered severe pain in his stomach and his family reported that he was taken to four hospitals without any of them providing care, a situation that led to his death.

“There was no comprehensive care for the family to guarantee their rights to health and the reconstruction of a life project for the family, derived from the above on November 24, Daniel quintana, was the victim of medical negligence by 4 hospitals, 3 public and one private, which resulted in his death, “they reported.

“This is one of the worst violence that collateral victims of femicide, after a femicide and being in a measure of protection, the health system of Nuevo León assassinates my son, what happens “.

One year after the death of the young man, his family asks that the case be concluded and sanctions be handed down to those responsible.