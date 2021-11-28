HBO Max: Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this Oscar-winning must-see film produced by Brad Pitt

Leonardo Dicaprio has shown that he is one of the best actors of his generation, despite the fact that it took a lot of work, sweat and blood to get his Oscar, but before that he gave some masterful performances, such as the one in the movie The infiltrators (The departed), which was released in 2006 and that you can currently see in your account HBO Max.

The infiltrators (The Departed) was somewhat historic, since throughout his career Martin Scorsese has received nine nominations for Oscar in the category of Best Director, and thanks to this film he got his award for the first time.

The film had a great cast, which was made up of Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga and Alec Baldwin. As if that were not enough, the film featured Brad Pitt as a producer, so the whole team was the best there was in Hollywood at that moment.

What is it about?

The Massachusetts Police Department takes on the largest organized crime gang in the city of Boston. The strategy is to finish from the inside with Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson), the powerful boss of the Irish mob.

The one in charge of infiltrating the gang is a young rookie, Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio), who will have to do terrible things to know the complete operation of the criminal gang.

As Billy tries to gain Costello’s trust, another young cop, Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon), quickly rises in rank and occupies a position in the Special Investigations unit, an elite group whose mission is also to take down Costello.

At some point both agents must work together to dismantle Costello’s organization, however, they will discover that there is an infiltrator in the police unit, so their biggest challenge will be to catch the “snitch” before they discover and execute Billy. .

The infiltrators (The Departed) turned out to be a tremendous box office success, as its production cost was $ 90 million, but his earnings during the time it was shown in theaters was more than 290 million dollars, so your initial investment tripled.

The foregoing had to do with the opinions of film critics and specialists, who mostly gave positive ratings to the film by Martin ScorseseThey even considered it the best film of the decade, noting that the director had a remarkable work every 10 years since 1970.

For their part, specialized sites such as Rotten Tomatoes gave 90 percent approval ratings, while in Metacritic received a score of 85 percent, making it one of the director’s best films.

However, not everything was honey on flakes, because some were dissatisfied with the Academy, since in this case the script was not from Martin Scorsese, Besides that The infiltrators (The Departed) is based on the film by Hong Kong Infernal Affairs, which, they assured at the time, was much better than that of the American director.

The impact of the film was such that a sequel had even been considered, but due to problems with the development of the characters, as well as the lack of interest of the own. Martin Scorsese led to the project being canceled.

For those work fanatics of Scorsese and for those who are not, but are looking for an exciting, suspenseful and action packed movie, The infiltrators (The departed) is the best option you can find in HBO Max.

