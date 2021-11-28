Harry Potter | Emma Watson and Harry Potter actors before and after – People – Culture

Regarding the 31st birthday of Emma Watson On April 15, fans of the actress remembered their first years of triumph on the screen great, when she played the role of ‘Hermione Granger’ in the world famous ‘Harry Potter’ saga.

(Also: Helen McCrory, actress of the Harry Potter movies, passed away.)

Like Watson, most of the main characters in the story were between the ages of 9 and 10. That is why fans of the film franchise have witnessed of the personal and professional growth of artists.

We show you how some of the biggest actors in the eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies have changed.

(You may be interested: How much would you pay for Harry Potter’s wand or a Batman suit?).

Emma Watson

She is one of the most acclaimed actresses in the industry. Photo: Warner Bros and @emmawatson

After making the leap to fame, when he was nine years old, with his role as ‘Hermione Granger’, became one of the most acclaimed actresses in the industry.

He has appeared in films such as ‘The advantages of being invisible’ (2012), ‘The bling ring’ (2013), ‘Noé’ (2014), ‘Beauty and the beast’ (2017) and ‘Little Women’ (2019).

Watson managed to balance her screen life and her studies, graduating from Brown University in 2014 with a BA in English Literature. On his official website, he claims that he is passionate about dancing, singing, field hockey, tennis, art and music.

In February this year, the actress’s representatives assured ‘Entertainment Weekly’ that Watson decided to withdraw for a time from public life.

(Also: The shocking ending of the most watched Netflix series in Colombia).

Daniel Radcliffe

He has stood out for collaborating with different charitable social foundations

Radcliffe He started bringing ‘Harry Potter’ to life when he was 11 years old. Today this British actor is 31 years old.

After her leading role, she has been seen in films such as “The Woman in Black” (2012), “Victor Frankenstein” (2015), “Now You See Me 2” (2016) and “Guns Akimbo” (2019).

Like Emma Watson, Daniel has stood out for collaborating with various charitable social foundations. For example, it has made donations and supported the organization Get Connected (which helps young people in vulnerable situations) and The Trevor Project (which seeks prevent suicide of people belonging to the LGBTIQ + community).

Rupert grint

She had her first daughter in May 2020. Photo: Warner Bros. and @rupertgrint

He was the one who gave life to ‘Ron Weasley’, the best friend of ‘Harry’ during the story.

Grinti, 32, has been part of films such as ‘Cherrybomb’ (2009), ‘Wild target’ (2010), ‘Moonwalkers’ and ‘Enemy of Man’, both released in 2015.

In May 2020 his first daughter was born with actress Georgia Groome. The little girl was given the curious name Wednesday.

(We recommend: Ten movies on Netflix to watch this weekend of closure).

Tom felton

One of his favorite hobbies is fishing. Photo: Warner Bros. and @ t22felton

He played ‘Draco Malfoy’, one of the antagonists in the story.

Felton, 33, appeared in various film projects such as ‘Belle’ (2013), ‘Feed’ (2016), ‘Ophelia’ (2018), among others. He has also been part of the cast of television series such as ‘Murder in the First’ (2014), ‘The Flash’ (2016-2017) and in ‘Origin’ (2018).

He has stated on different occasions that one of his favorite hobbies is fishing. In addition, he enjoys other activities such as basketball, soccer, rugby, skating, and horseback riding.

Bonnie wright

He has also posed for various magazines. Photo: Warner Bros and @thisiswright

He is currently 30 years old and he was the one who gave life to the character of ‘Ginny wesleand ‘, the sister of’ Ron ‘and later partner of’ Harry ‘.

She has participated in two series: ‘Stranded’ (2002), and ‘Agatha Christie: A life in pictures’ (2004).

In addition to acting he has also had a career in modeling, He has posed for the cameras of important media such as ‘Entertainment Weekly’, ‘Times Luxx’, ‘The Daily Mail You Magazine’, ‘Instyle’, ‘Nylon Magazine’ and ‘Vanity Fair’.

(It may interest you: The most passionate kisses of the seventh art).

Michael gambon

He has a long career as a stage actor. Photo: Warner Bros and LD Entertainment

He is an Irish-British actor, 80 years old, who was in charge of impersonating ‘Albus Dumbledore’, one of the most important characters in the plot.

Gambon has also been recognized for participating in numerous plays, such as ‘Eh, Joe’ (2006), ‘No man’s landing’ (2008), ‘Krapp’s last tape’ (2010), ‘All that fall’ (2012), and the last one was ‘Pinter One’, in 2018.

its last big screen appearance He gave it in 2019, in the biopic ‘Judy,’ directed by Rupert Goold.

Ralph fiennes

He was nominated for the Oscars. Photo: Warner Bros and Netflix

He is a 58-year-old British actor, known for playing ‘Lord Voldemort’, the main enemy of ‘Harry’.

Fiennes has excelled in the film industry for their excellent performances. In fact, he was twice nominated for Oscars: in 1993, for Best Supporting Actor in the movie “Schindler’s List,” and in 1996, for his performance in “The English Patient.”

(Plus: These are the 25 most watched series on Netflix so far in 2021).

Maggie smith

One of her hardest moments was when she faced breast cancer. Photo: Warner Bros and Masterpiece

This 86-year-old actress is a one of the most recognized for its long history. In ‘Harry Potter’ she played Professor Minerva ‘McGonagall’.

He has participated in plays, films and series such as’ Othello ‘(1965),’ The best years of Miss Brodie ‘(1969),’ California Suite ‘(1978),’ Clash of the Titans’ (1981), ‘Gosford Park ‘(2001),’ Hook ‘(1991),’ Sister Act ‘(1992) and’ Downton Abbey ‘(2010-2011).

One of the most difficult moments for the actress was facing un breast cancer that was detected in 2008.

In dialogue with the medium ‘The Telegraph’, Maggie assured: “At first I didn’t think it was serious, because a few years ago I had another lump that turned out to be benign and I assumed that this was too (…) Chemotherapies turned out to be worse than cancer itself.”

The actress managed to beat cancer after your treatment.

Helena Bonham Carter

She has been nominated twice for the Oscars. Photo: Warner Bros and Reuters

Carter, 54, has a talent for diversification in his characters. She was the evil ‘Bellatrix Lestrange’ in ‘Harry Potter’, as well as the ‘Queen of Hearts’ in ‘Alice in Wonderland’.

It is one of the actresses most recognized in the world for their characteristic and unique characters.

(Also: ‘Harry Potter’ leaves famous bookstore for rejection of JK Rowling

He has participated in films and series such as ‘Planet of the Apes’, ‘Big Fish’, ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’, and ‘Dark Shadows’.

She has been nominated twice for the Oscars: the first time in 1997, in the category of Best Actress for her role in ‘La alas de la Paloma’ and on the second occasion she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for ‘The King’s Speech’, in 2010.

Gary oldman

Photo: Warner Bros. and @giseleschmidtofficial

He is a renowned actor, 63 years old, who played in the films to ‘Sirius Black’, the godfather of ‘Harry Potter’.

He has participated in more projects such as ‘The Perfect Killer’ (1994), ‘The Fifth Element’ (1997), ‘Hannibal’ (2001) and the trilogy of ‘Batman: The Dark Knight’ (2008).

He has received, among other awards, three BAFTAs, a Saturn Award, a Golden Globe and a Oscar for best actor for his role as Winston Churchill in ‘Darkest Hour’.

Trends THE WEATHER

More news:

– Scream 5 precautions to avoid leaks

– Through my window you will reach Netflix, meet its protagonists

– ‘Joker’, ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘IT’ and other characters wear masks