Gustavo Santaolalla and Bajofondo’s return: “Victory is not winning, it is not giving up” – Tvshow – 11/28/2021

Gustavo Santaolalla He turned 70 in August, but instead of taking the round date as an excuse to review the path he has traveled, he preferred to look to the future. The reality is that the Argentine producer and musician already went through this process years ago, when the tour began. Retracing the path, which was registered in Raconto (2017), an excellent album recorded in Buenos Aires, where he offers new versions of the repertoire he built as a soloist and with the groups Rainbow and Bottom.

While in dialogue with El País through Zoom, the Argentine based in the United States —and winner of two Oscars– is excited to talk about all those projects that he worked on during the pandemic and that are finally seeing the light of day. One is the soundtrack of Narcos: Mexico, which this week was the third most watched Netflix series worldwide.

But that’s just one of the many jobs that kept him busy lately. Before listing them, he pauses and takes a deep breath to throw them off: the soundtrack of the Netflix animated series Maya and the three —Which includes a song recorded by Kali Uchis and composed by Paul Williams and Santaolalla—; the soundtrack of Finch, the action movie starring Tom Hanks, and one of two projects he created for one of the NASA facilities at Cape Canaveral.

He pauses again, takes a breath, and returns to the list. Account that in January it will be released The House, a stop-motion series for adults that, in addition to its music, includes a song composed with Jarvis Cocker, the leader of Pulp; who is working on the soundtrack of the adaptation that HBO will make of the video game The last of us, and that he’s immersing himself in a series for ABC called Promised Land.

“I have a few things,” he says with a smile as he scratches his gray beard. “And there are others that are cooking.”

Among them is Bajofondo’s return to the stage. On Thursday, December 9, the River Plate collective will arrive at Antel Arena to start a short tour that on Saturday the 11th will pass through the Enjoy in Punta del Este, and that will continue through Concepción del Uruguay and Buenos Aires.

On the return of the group that includes Uruguayans Juan Campodónico, Luciano Supervielle, Gabriel Casacuberta and Verónica Loza in its ranks, Santaolalla spoke with El País.

—The Antel Arena show will mark Bajofondo’s return to the stage. What does this reunion produce for you?

—I’m super happy because Bajofondo is a very special thing. Every time we get together to play it is a reason for celebration because each one lives in a different place. Above we will be with the octet of strings, so it will be the band plus that extension. We are with great expectations, waiting for the return.

—At the end of each one of their recitals they sing “Olvidate”, where they assure that “they make even the dead dance”. How would you define the energy they transmit on stage?

—It is something very powerful that comes from the combination of Uruguayan and Argentine musicians, and that exchange produces a very peculiar energy that is more special than if we were all from the same country.

—From his debut, Bajofondo Tango Club, to the EP Ready to dance, which they recorded with Natalia Oreiro, there is a huge evolution of the proposal. It is no longer about doing electronic tango. How important is the change in the group’s DNA?

– What happens is that we do not remain in the one to repeat a formula. There is something that is very good and that allowed us to make the album Aura, which is that we already developed a low-sounding language; So when we improvise we play our style. We always push new things so as not to limit ourselves. For example, now we are doing a collaboration with an Argentine rag man named Ysy A. It comes out in January and it is going to be a trap with several surprises, but I can’t tell you anything else. That was like jumping into the void. Also, next year we are going to work on a new album, because we have quite interesting things that are going to get people talking.

—Since you mentioned Aura, that album includes the song “Caminé”, which I relate to your position in life. “I went back many games and I accepted that really the essential thing was to play,” you sing. How much do you see yourself reflected in that letter?

“Quite a bit, that’s why I wrote it (laughs).” “Caminé” arises from all those things that one gathers through life, and speaks of one being the maker of one’s destiny based on the things in which one believes. It also has to do with the obstacles one faces and the wave of getting up and moving on. For me, victory is not winning, it is not giving up.

—And throughout your career you have overcome a few obstacles and had to start from scratch. Do you remember any that have marked you?

“Without a doubt, moving to the United States is one.” Then there are personal things like breaking up with a partner and starting a new relationship. Also having left Arco Iris, and even earlier, having left my parents’ house at age 18 to go live in a community even though they did not support my decision. I run into obstacles all the time. There are themes that go through age and physical things, and that means rolling up my sleeves and getting to work. I believe a lot in the power of work and dedication, so “Caminé” talks about difficult places and falls.

—That’s where the phrase comes from: “I slipped and fell apart, to the place where the soul has no footing” …

-Exactly. I have had moments of very, very dense existential lows. But hey, we have overcome them …

“Could you describe any?”

—I have some, but they are very personal and I prefer not to count them. The only thing I can tell you is that that’s why I wrote the song: I was there.

“Let’s go back to the music.” How important is the exchange in your work?



-It’s fundamental. I always looked for it, and that’s why I started my career with Arco Iris. Later, when I started my career as a producer, I did it with Aníbal Kerpel. Bajofondo is the ultimate example of that. Even in my solo activities I have Javier Casalla at my right hand. If we go to the cinema, that is a totally communal task because it cannot be carried out by just one person. The interesting thing is to give the value to the exchange, also not to believe that you do it all yourself. When I started producing other artists I was really able to appreciate the importance of exchange and how collaboration can enrich a proposal. If you create a more isolated thing, it is not something so rich.

—Learning to leave the leading role to others is one of the most valuable aspects of being a producer?

“Yes, it is the same as silence in music.” You have to know that in a moment you have to abstract yourself and leave a silence. It’s something that I see a lot when I do commissioned work for a series: people have opinions only because they receive a salary. If you hear something that is right, then don’t say anything; You just have to give your opinion when something can be improved. You have to know when to intervene and when is the best time to fortify. Anyway, it’s all a psychological work …

Gustavo Santaolalla. Photo: Betsy Meza Moreno & Gime Gonzalez

—I imagine that resignation started when you went to live in a community with the rest of Arco Iris …



-Yeah right. But it also comes from learning, from making a lot of mistakes and from learning from mistakes. Now I realize that at the time we started playing, while we were in high school, I was a tyrant (laughs). He had them shitting the kids because he made them rehearse non-stop and they didn’t want to know anything. Today they thank me.

“How is work at Bajofondo?” Getting the whole group to point to the same place must be complicated.



—What happens is that there is great respect for the other, and we all have great clarity of the place that each one occupies on the field. That’s re important, because when everyone wants to score goals or go to goal, things don’t go.

—In addition to the tour that starts at the Antel Arena, you are in charge of all those projects for film and series soundtracks. What motivates you at this time in your life?



—The fact of being alive in this world so strange, so special and so difficult to understand. Also the tremendous curiosity that I have about all the mysteries related to life. I am also happy to see how the new generations come. I have two divine granddaughters, who make me see how life goes on and how we eternalize through our children and grandchildren. In short, life motivates me every day.