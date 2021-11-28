Gunter VI, “the richest dog in the world” who lives in Madonna’s old mansion

A German shepherd who goes by the name of Gunter VI ‘sells’ his $ 31 million mansion (more than 27 million euros) in Miami. This house was once owned by the artist Madonna and has nine rooms facing the sea. The animal’s lineage dates back to 1992, when Gunther III received a multi-million dollar inheritance from the late owner, the German Countess Karlotta Liebenstein.

Since then, a group of trainers have maintained that lifestyle for a succession of dogs. However, the story of how the richest dog in the world has amassed this fortune has been questioned. The Tampa Bay Times reported in 2005 that the German countess’s account was part of a “publicity stunt.” What is known is that the pet has continued to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in his Miami home.

As reported by Daily Mail, the animal occasionally savors delicacies such as caviar, travels in a private jet, works daily with his trainer and sleeps in a round velvet bed overlooking the beach. Realtor Ruthie has stated that she “lives in Madonna’s old master bedroom.”

Together with her husband, who goes by the name Ethan, she got the 0.5 hectare property in a row of half a dozen waterfront houses, which is near a public county park and on the same street that Sylvester Stallone lived on.

Gunther’s future

“Sleep with literally the most magnificent views on a custom Italian bed in the former bedroom of the world’s greatest pop star.” Carla Riccitelli is one of Gunther’s primary caregivers and is part of the council that manages the inheritance, which now has a value of about 440 million euros, and decides when to buy and sell real estate.

The woman stressed that “[Gunter VI] it is not aggressive at all. He is very good with other animals. They are very protective of their owner, with their people. They like to have family around, so I usually invite friends with other dogs to my house“In Italy, Riccitelli takes care of two other dogs who live with Gunther, six cats and a couple of chickens.