Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Chris Pratt Announces Filming Date

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is one of the most anticipated films by fans of the Marvel Universe, and now the film, whose third part will continue under the direction of James Gunn, already projects date to start recordings, according to the protagonist’s words, Chris pratt.

The actor recently released The War of Tomorrow, an Amazon Prime Video production; however, you already think about what is coming: Guardians of the Galaxy, and the long-awaited third part of the original Marvel saga; Both prequels are available on Disney Plus if you want to warm up your engines in this long wait.

As part of the premiere of said production, andThe actor confirmed for Variety that the third part of Guardians will begin recording from the end of this year, and joked about what it would look like in about 30 years.

“I’ll probably be on the set of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 71’, Pratt laughed. “I think I will probably be surrounded by grandchildren, hopefully … I will be fat and happy and without wearing makeup“, he assured.

However, he did not reveal any further details about the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, so fans will have to wait a little longer to find out a little more about the crew in a new adventure.

“You know what, I’m giving you the scoop. Fuck. I’m telling you everythingJoked Pratt, who can only say about it is that “James Gunn is back.”

How long will it take to find out more details? There will be wait for the recordings to begin and some statement from James Gunn, who is in charge of The Suicide Squad, the upcoming DC movie to release.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 It will be released on May 5, 2023, as confirmed by Marvel last May. Can you wait until the premiere date? There is still a long way to go.

