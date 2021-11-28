goes up for auction in September

“Porsche. There is no substitute”: Tom Cruise boasted in Joel Goodsen’s shoes in ‘Risky Business‘, after beating a Cadillac Coupe DeVille at the controls of the Porsche 928 his father’s. Well, good news comes to us from the other side of the pond: one of the units of the Stuttgart model used during filming from this already legendary movie comes out auction.

Barrett-Jackson will make this 1979 Porsche 928 available to the highest bidder at its Huston auction, which takes place between September 16 and 18.





This particular model joins other movie stars on wheels recently sold with a sledgehammer. For example, one of the units of Paul Walker’s Toyota Supra in ‘The Fast and the Furious’ which was also present in the second installment of the saga.

In fact, it was also auctioned by Barrett-Jackson and in his case fetched $ 550,000. At the moment the Scottsdale house does not announce an estimated price, although given the history that surrounds this 928 it will surely reach a good figure.

At his wheel, Cruise learned to drive manual shift cars





With VIN 9289201213, this Porsche 928 so special it was one of the three units intended for driving scenes and one of the two used in the famous DeVille chase sequence. And no, it wasn’t the one that ended up at the bottom of Lake Michigan.

The 928 was chosen by the film’s director himself, Paul Brickman, to become the ‘Risky Business’ car because the Porsche 911 seemed “too mundane a car”.

The truth is that this four-seater grand tourer coupe more than met North American tastes, not only for its aesthetics but also for its front V8 engine. Although it is also true that it had a five-speed manual gearbox and not an automatic one.

Be that as it may, the Porsche 928 was selected to share adventures with Goodsen on the craziest weekend of his life. So incidentally Tom Cruise learned to drive cars with manual gearbox: yes, he did it precisely with this model during the recording of the film.

Returning to the copy itself, it shows off the same appearance that it wore in the film, with the characteristic gold paint and brown leather upholstery candy. And at a mechanical level we find the V8 of 4.5 liters and 221 CV (The version that was sold in North America was somewhat less powerful than the European one, which reached 239 CV).





For the rest, it has the ingredients of what has been one of the oldest Porsche of the brand that, since it hit the market in 1977 until it stopped being sold in 1995, hardly underwent changes. In the menu the legendary round retractable headlights, its sharp shark-style front, the short and rounded rear or the 16-inch wheels.

Beyond being one of the hero car from ‘Risky Business’, this unit also has starred in the documentary “The Quest for the RB928 (Risky Business 928)”, where the journey of Lewis Johnsen to find his whereabouts is narrated. And is that his track was lost after filming.





According to Barret-Jackson, after being discovered by Johnsen in a private collection, he went through the workshop to return to the aesthetics of the film: originally it was dark green, dressed in gold for the film and after filming he finished in white.

Beyond the long days of filming and Cruise punishing the change, has been essentially exposed all his life: for example in the famous Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles (California), which houses one of the most extensive collections of movie cars.

As the icing on the cake this cinematic 928 unit is signed by multiple cast members from ‘Risky Business’, though not by Tom Cruise. Among them are those of Bronson Pinchot, Curtis Armstrong or Joe Pantoliano.

Photos: Barrett-Jackson.

