George Clooney remembers the accident in which he thought he was going to die

On July 10, 2018, George Clooney was born again. That is precisely what the actor thinks when he remembers how the serious traffic accident that he suffered on that date and that could have cost him his life. “I was just waiting for my switch to go off”, the Hollywood star has recognized as a metaphor when talking about a shocking event that he will hardly forget. He saw death so closely that he thought his time had come, believing that the “fade to black” was a matter of seconds. The protagonist of the saga Oceans’s Eleven was three years ago in the Italian island of Sardinia recording the war miniseries Catch-22 (Trap-22) and everything happened that day at eight o’clock in the morning when he left the hotel where he was staying on his way to the filming set on the Costa Corallina (Olbia). Mounted on his motorcycle and in the middle of the road, crashed into a car and was thrown of the vehicle in which he was traveling to finish crashing on the windshield of the other car after the collision.

In addition to the damage to his body, the interpreter has another quite bitter memory of what has been lived. He assures that when he was lying on the ground, there were people around him and all he did was record the scene with his mobile. “If you belong to the public sphere, you realize that even if you are in the last, for some people that is more entertainment than hanging on their Facebook page,” Clooney has lamented in statements to The Sunday Times. Fortunately, that was a great scare and the actor has not had to regret any consequences, stating with humor that “now I’m fine and I’m a pretty positive guy.” About his age, he ironizes that “Turning 60 is a bummer, but it’s better than being dead”. He affirms that “I look healthy and touch wood”, envisioning that his next two decades will be “happy” next to his wife Amal and his twins Ella and Alexander.

Regarding the accident, it should be remembered that George Clooney had to be admitted urgently with reserved prognosis after suffering a contusion to the knee and trauma to the pelvis, although in the end it was not as serious and he was discharged a few days later. It was the driver of the Mercedes with whom he hit the one who notified the emergency services, who transferred the interpreter by ambulance to the Giovanni Paolo II hospital. As soon as he found out what had happened, his wife quickly ran to the medical center to inquire about her husband’s health and remain by his side. In those days and before the event, the couple was photographed on the streets of Sardinia aboard their scooter, a Yamaha X-MAX model in gray. Protected with black helmets and sunglasses, they walked the streets of the area like two more tourists, contemplating every corner and the wonderful landscapes of this idyllic destination. It was not the first mishap that the actor suffered on a motorcycle, since in 2007 he was involved in another with his girlfriend at the time, Sarah Larson, and fractured a rib.

