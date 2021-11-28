Gennady Golovkin left a message for Canelo Álvarez

In the last weeks, Gennady Golovkin said that the possibility of making the trilogy against Saul Alvarez, so the fans were excited about the possibility of seeing that lawsuit again. On the other hand, in the last hours the Kazakh said he had the secret to be able to defeat the Mexican and explained that it is not what everyone thinks.

Undoubtedly, the two fights at middleweight that the Guadalajara and the Asian carried out gave a lot to talk about because they were very close. Especially the first one because the fighter from Guadalajara He received a very large card in his favor, when the one who should have come out with his hand up was the Kazakh.

On the other hand, after he came out to say that the possibility of the trilogy being made was intact, Gennady Golovkin He explained that he has a secret to defeat the Mexican. “Of course there is a secret to beating Canelo, but not the kind of secret they talk about a lot. It is a secret of those that are demonstrated. If they think of another fight, the organization must be good, it must sell well and I am sure that Canelo has some secrets to win me “, commented the World Champion of the FIB to The Sun.

And I add: “We all have the keys to win, but the only way to show it is in a fight. I insist there must be good publicity, raise the interest of others. If we are completely honest, the fight is still eye-catching even though it is our third. “.

On the other hand, the Kazakh said what would be the ideal path for the man from Guadalajara to fight at middleweight and face him. “The demand for this fight is possibly the biggest there is in boxing today. If Canelo fights someone else at middleweight and then fights me again, that would not be the right path. If a good promotion is carried out, of course we would be interested in being there “, ended Gennady Golovkin.