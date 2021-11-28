Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn tell what it was like to film with Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez – GENTE Online

“The phone rang, I answered and on the other side they appeared Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz!“, remember Gaston duprat, who answered the cell phone. “We knew each other, from crossing paths in your country. We knew they liked them a lot The illustrious citizen (2016), My masterpiece (18) and 4X4 (19). The truth is that they called us because they wanted to shoot with us. We arranged it and the next day, Mariano, who was there, went to his house on the outskirts of Madrid ”.

“Javier and I ate chicken feet with our hands –Remember the anecdote Mariano cohn–. After a while Penelope arrived, who was sleeping with her children ”. They began to talk about the idea (a fiction about actors, to portray that world, their sensitivity, their rivalry, how they build emotion …), and soon the seed germinated, adding to the list of names that of Flags. Javier set up a chat and the meetings moved on.

”One day Antonio called us –Comments Cohn–: ‘Do you want us to meet tomorrow or the day after? I leave Los Angeles on my plane, I pass through Spain, I look for Penelope and Javier, I take them with me and we will all meet at my house in London ‘“. From Saavedra, the filmmakers accepted and took a flight to England.

“It was a conclave of five, six hours, around a large table, listening and writing down their stories. (Andrés, Gastón’s brother, also traveled, who wrote the script with them). Their rich experiences, going through successful moments and those of others, extreme or impossible situations, remarkably fed the script … Listening to them, the pillars of it were cemented ”.

Known and admired by the couple and Banderas, a last name soon emerged: Oscar Martínez, the first Latin American to obtain the prestigious Volpi Cup, at the Venice Festival, for his performance precisely at the The citizen… Yes, he had settled “The perfect quartet”, in the words of the 51-year-old from Bahia and the 45-year-old from Buenos Aires.

When everything was flowing, he called Bardem Steven Spielberg for a project that I had been talking about (the series Cortés and Moctezuma, which started and ended up being canceled) and the cast was left in three. “Javier continued to support the project, while we bothered him by saying: ‘That happens to you for having gone with this Spielberg’“laugh Gastón and Mariano. But the germ had already sprouted.

“There were several trips until the start, in March 2020, and its interruption as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic “, Duprat and Cohn continue, recalling that when they tried to rush to leave Spain, fearful of the closing of the borders, they received a tempting invitation from Banderas: “You, nothing to worry about … You stay at my house eating and thinking ideas.”

However, they returned to Buenos Aires, to return to Europe six months later, “Although fearful of another isolation. So we decided to shoot simultaneously in two units and hurry to finish: if it was canceled again, due to everyone’s schedules, the project would crash “, they affirm.

“Nevertheless –Converge–, that first stop had also collaborated a lot with us, since It allowed us, via Zoom, across the Atlantic Ocean, to cut an hour of film, half, and to return to the set well armed for the remainder… The directors went through hectic moments –Accept–.

Throughout the eight weeks of action we live in a tupperware. But isolation had helped us go for what was missing. Of course, such exposed performances as those of Oscar, Penelope and Antonio only allowed them to have some peace of mind once they were able to see that first half ”.

“A FILM ABOUT ACTORS REQUIRES INTERPRETERS OF CATEGORY”

“If we were to synthesize what kind of film is Official Competition, we would speak of ‘auteur cinema designed for the public’. And yes, because it is an uncomfortable dramatic comedy, loaded with a peculiar sense of humor, that plays with rivalry and a certain perversity “, illustrate the filmmakers, who met in the Nineties, navigating the waters of video art and experimental cinema and founding a duo that endures by dint of numerous and varied audiovisual proposals (for that matter, they now command fiction The one in charge, with Guillermo Francella, and they prepare another, Fine arts, with Oscar Martínez).

So numerous and varied that it even makes them doubt about the number of feature films they have already directed together: “More than ten, right?”, are consulted, before agreeing to answer those types of less profound questions that derive from the fact of having shared so many days with the notable Banderas, Martínez, Cruz and Bardem.

One: Could you pass us the WhatsApp contact of all of them? “… Why not ?, hahaha”We are excited by Duprat. Two: Were posed photos taken with them? “No –Answers Cohn–… But I admit that when I told Antonio that my son liked Puss in Boots, and he recreated his voice in Spanish, English and Italian, I would have wanted Vicente to be there ”. And three, and final: When Official Competition premieres in Argentina, will its stars set foot in our country? “… Well, we anticipated that yes”, both confidently close.

By Leonardo Ibáñez

Photos: Fabián Uset and Manolo Pavón (Courtesy Mediapro)

We thank Raquel Flotta Press & Communications