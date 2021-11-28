Game of Thrones: The truth about Emilia Clarke and the intimate scenes with Jason Momoa

If you thought that being on Game of Thrones was all the color of roses, Emilia Clarke spoke about her experiences filming intimate scenes and about her fear when interpreting moments that were not very comfortable.

November 28, 2021 11:51 am

If someone got to know each other well on the set of game of Thrones, it is Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke. They had some of the most intense scenes together in the first season of the hit series HBOBut they bonded and helped each other to make those difficult scenes bearable. It’s something neither of us could forget.

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke talked about her intimate scenes with Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa is huge and intimidating, just like his character Khal Drogo, but don’t be fooled. He really is a great teddy bear who loves to meet up with his Khaleesi, or the moon of his life, any chance he gets. But it turns out he was much more concerned during certain scenes with Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys.

“I’ve never been on a film set like this before, much less in such intimate scenes where everyone is watching,” explained the actress.

Momoa was there for Clarke during those awkward scenes and made her feel protected. Even though they were filming some of the more graphic scenes, including her character’s wedding night scene, the actress revealed that Momoa was the complete opposite of Drogo in those moments.

“He took care of me in an environment where I didn’t know I needed to be taken care of. I’m lucky to have had Jason by my side. He was very kind, considerate, and cared about me as a human being. “

Now looking back Emilia Clarke appreciates everything Jason Momoa did for her during that first season. Very soon, she became a professional. Not many in Hollywood can say that someone turned his back on them like Momoa had Clarke. In fact, one of the reasons actors like Cameron Diaz have left the industry is because of the feeling that no one cares about people as human beings.

Game of Thrones: Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke are still very close after their relationship on the series

Clarke also admitted that it was Momoa who cried the most during her scenes. She didn’t explain why, but it was probably because the actor didn’t want to traumatize her in any way. This shows why the actor revealed on several occasions that he did not like doing the intimate scenes and it made him feel weird. Of course, at the end of the day, it was his job and he was playing a certain character.

The biggest criticism of Jason Momoa had come in 2011, when the actor spoke at a Comic-Con and had a couple of unfortunate sayings. That year Game of Thrones was released, the actor said he liked this type of production because of the “pretty women there to look at.” Clearly the actor had to go out to publicly apologize for his sayings, although they seem to have not affected his relationship with Emilia Clarke on screen, who came out to clearly support him.