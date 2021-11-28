From cinema to television: why are stars more willing than ever to act on TV? | Cinema | Entertainment

‘The Sopranos’ changed the negative perception that great actors had about accepting roles previously considered minor on television. It is a new era.

In these weeks we will be able to see talents from the big screen such as Michael Keaton, Jeff Bridges, Taika Waititi, Nicole Kidman and Clive Owen in different television projects. No one has yet managed to cajole Tom cruise to do a television series. But the way things are going, that no longer seems like a mission impossible.

More and more movie stars are abandoning the notion that television is an inferior medium. Steve Martin has co-created Hulu’s hilarious crime comedy Only Murders in the Building and has invited his co-star from The three friends! Martin Short to mischief. Kate Hudson is taking a break from romantic comedies to join Oscar winner Octavia Spencer for season two of Truth Be Told, Apple TV Plus.

Jessica chastain and Oscar Isaac, co-stars of The most violent year, reunited for the new adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s miniseries Secrets of a marriage, for HBO. AND Kevin Hart, whose films have grossed more than $ 1 billion at the box office, just released A true story from Netflix, his first drama television series, which he will also star in.

“I did one or another project for television, but not many. Although it has improved a lot in the last 10 years, “he said. Michael Keaton, who stars Dopesick, a new miniseries from Hulu, which can be seen in Ecuador on Star +. “I don’t think we’ll ever go back to those days when we said, ‘I only do movies’ or ‘I only do theater’ or ‘I only do this kind of thing’. Forget about it”.

Keaton’s career depended heavily on the small screen in the late 1970s. But at the time, actors who were popular enough to wear the Batman costume considered acting on television to be a throwback.

However, there was a program that changed those positions. “I think people realized the potential of television as soon as it appeared The Sopranos“Said writer and actress Sharon Horgan. “Each of the episodes was a movie.”

Jeff daniels He also made reference to that series of HBO, specifically to its main star. “The honest answer is that Jim gandolfini He made it possible, ”Daniels said. “Back in the days of Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman and Robert De Niro, you didn’t stoop to doing television. But The Sopranos changed television, as well as HBO, Showtime, Netflix, Amazon. Suddenly you had other places to go. And as an actor, you can do more roles ”.

Daniels had built a successful career in theater and film, often playing supporting characters in the shadows of better-known names in films such as A couple of idiots, Top speed and Something wild. However, he only managed to become one of the most celebrated actors in the industry when he made a commitment to television, a relationship that began with The Newsroom from HBO, a series that won him the first of two Emmy Awards in 2013.

Few writers have benefited more from the migration of great stars to television than Ryan murphy. His various anthology series have provided Jessica Lange, John Travolta and Susan Sarandon with some of the most notorious roles of their long careers. For Impeachment: American Crime Story, which premiered earlier this month on FX, The team of Murphy managed to recruit Clive Owen for the role of Bill Clinton.

For Owen, committing to making a miniseries might not have been a big deal. European and Australian actors have a long tradition of switching between different media without concern for public perception.

“I feel like television is an extension of cinema. It’s just a longer version, ”said Nicole Kidman, who received praise for her work on the series. HBO Big Little Lies and Nine perfect strangers for Hulu (in Ecuador, it is within the menu of Amazon Prime Video). “I did a couple of small movies early in my career, but then I went straight to the miniseries, which was by far the medium in which I became best known in Australia. So I have always been closely linked to television ”.

American actresses like Julia Roberts (Homecoming) and Amy adams (Sharp Objects) they have also emulated that strategy.

“I am very happy that this moment is happening in which the actors can move from one place to another without being penalized or pigeonholed for that.”Said Rosario Dawson, who co-stars Dopesick along with Keaton. “It is a huge sign of growth and I hope it will continue.”