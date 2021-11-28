Fresnillo extension medicine, without sufficient resources

FRESNILLO. The lack of laboratories and classrooms in the Fresnillo Extension Medicine Unit, of the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ), limits the possibilities of expanding the functions of the school, for which the educational authorities aspire to achieve the investment of more resources to grow the school.

Ernesto Alvarado Flores, coordinator of the unit, explained that they require a laboratory, two classrooms and an auditorium for the unit to be complete and to carry out research activities within the Fresnillo extension.

He specified, however, that the lack of this infrastructure does not affect the teaching of students, nor does it jeopardize the verification of the school before the Mexican Council for the Accreditation of Medical Education (Comaem).

“We are complying with all the safety regulations, we are fulfilling all the academic objectives, all the institutional objectives, but the school is required to grow in infrastructure and as a team.”

Although they meet all the objectives, in the unit, he added “what we aspire to with the new infrastructure is to expand the functions of our extension to research.”