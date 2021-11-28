Frank Williams, Formula 1 legend, has died

Frank williams, team founder Williams Racing He passed away on Sunday, November 28 at the age of 79, the British team announced.

Francis Owen Garbatt Williams, better known as Sir Frank Williams, “was a legend and icon of our sport,” the statement said.

“His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for the sport of Formula 1. He was one of a kind and a true pioneer. He led our team to 16 World Championships making us one of the most successful teams in the history of sports.

“His values, which include integrity, teamwork and fierce independence and determination, remain the core spirit of our team and are his legacy, as is the Williams surname under which we proudly compete,” concludes the note. signed by Jost Capito, current CEO and team manager.

The founder of one of the most successful and popular Formula 1 teams in history, he created Williams F1 in 1977 and soon became the private team that competed with the big manufacturers.

Williams won nine Constructors ‘and seven drivers’ championships between 1980 and 1997 and was on the grid for more than 40 years.

Their champions were Alan Jones (1980), Keke rosberg (1982), Nelson Piquet (1987), Nigel Mansell (1992), Alain Prost (1993), Damon Hill (1996) and Jacques villeneuve (1997).

One of the most respected figures in the paddock, he did not stop at work despite a car accident that left him quadriplegic in 1986.

The Queen Elizabeth II he was named a Knight in 1999 for his services to motorsport.

In 2013, he left control of the team in its operation to his daughter Claire, but remained “Team Principal” until 2020. Last year at the Italian Grand Prix, the family sold the team to investor firm Dorilton Capital.

Until then, Frank Williams had been the longest-running and most successful team manager in history.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali issued a statement: “(Williams) was a true giant of our sport who overcame life’s toughest challenges and fought every day to win on and off the track. Hermos lost to a He is a much loved and respected member of the F1 Family and we will miss him, his incredible achievements and personality will be … etched in our sport forever.

