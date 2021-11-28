Frank Williams, Formula 1 legend, has died

Frank williams, team founder Williams Racing He passed away on Sunday, November 28 at the age of 79, the British team announced.

Francis Owen Garbatt Williams, better known as Sir Frank Williams, “was a legend and icon of our sport,” the statement said.

“His passing marks the end of an era for our team and for the sport of Formula 1. He was one of a kind and a true pioneer. He led our team to 16 World Championships making us one of the most successful teams in the history of sports.

“His values, which include integrity, teamwork and fierce independence and determination, remain the core spirit of our team and are his legacy, as is the Williams surname under which we proudly compete,” concludes the note. signed by Jost Capito, current CEO and team manager.

The founder of one of the most successful and popular Formula 1 teams in history, he created Williams F1 in 1977 and soon became the private team that competed with the big manufacturers.

Williams won nine Constructors ‘and seven drivers’ championships between 1980 and 1997 and was on the grid for more than 40 years.

Their champions were Alan Jones (1980), Keke rosberg (1982), Nelson Piquet (1987), Nigel Mansell (1992), Alain Prost (1993), Damon Hill (1996) and Jacques villeneuve (1997).

One of the most respected figures in the paddock, he did not stop at work despite a car accident that left him quadriplegic in 1986.

It has been a genuine honor racing for him and being a small part of the incredible legacy he leaves behind, a legacy that will forever live on in the heart and soul of this team. Rest in peace, Sir Frank. Thank you for everything. 💙 – George Russell (@ GeorgeRussell63) November 28, 2021

Sad news today Thank you for everything Frank.

You will be missed.

Rest in peace 🙏# VB77 @WilliamsRacing https://t.co/zM9W8To2KQ – Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) November 28, 2021

Very sad news. Sir Frank Williams leaves a lasting impression on the history of @ F1. He was a pioneer, an exceptional personality & an exemplary man. On behalf of the entire @FIA Community, our thoughts are with his family, friends & @WilliamsRacing. Rest in peace, my friend https://t.co/iWygN5mYzi pic.twitter.com/uz4xyru9l4 – Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) November 28, 2021

It’s a sad day for our sport, Frank Williams will always be remembered as one of the heroes and # F1 icons.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his daughter, Claire Williams. #RIP🙏 pic.twitter.com/vSs7MUIUFO – Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) November 28, 2021

We are filled with the most immense and deep sadness at the passing of Sir Frank Williams His was a life driven by passion for motorsport; his legacy is immeasurable, and will be forever part of F1 To know him was an inspiration and privilege He will be deeply, deeply missed pic.twitter.com/48JhruQpLK – Formula 1 (@ F1) November 28, 2021

We have lost a true hero of our sport and an inspiration for so many beyond it. Sir Frank not only created a special F1 legacy but showed the power of human determination to overcome huge adversity. Thoughts with his family and the Williams team. pic.twitter.com/oVD73NkSKu – Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) November 28, 2021

The Queen Elizabeth II he was named a Knight in 1999 for his services to motorsport.

In 2013, he left control of the team in its operation to his daughter Claire, but remained “Team Principal” until 2020. Last year at the Italian Grand Prix, the family sold the team to investor firm Dorilton Capital.

Until then, Frank Williams had been the longest-running and most successful team manager in history.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali issued a statement: “(Williams) was a true giant of our sport who overcame life’s toughest challenges and fought every day to win on and off the track. Hermos lost to a He is a much loved and respected member of the F1 Family and we will miss him, his incredible achievements and personality will be … etched in our sport forever.

