For this reason Jennifer Aniston was about to retire as an actress

To talk about Jennifer Aniston is to talk about one of the best actresses, not only of today, if not of all time. He has starred in a large number of films and series, and has obtained all kinds of recognitions and awards. She has been chosen as the best actress in a comedy series or best actress in a drama series, owning an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The American will go down in history for her iconic role in the ‘Friends’ series, in which she played Rachel Green. That catapulted her to fame, and made her become one of the most desired women on the planet, and also one of the richest, since she received a salary of one million euros per episode. In the cinema, he has also appeared in a large number of films, such as ‘An unexpected love’, ‘Exposados’, ‘The Good Girl’, ‘Uncontrolled’ or ‘We are the Millers’. And, in addition to being an actress, she has also worked as a producer and as a model.

It has been the image of different brands, including ‘L’Oreal’ or ‘Heineken’. In short, at 52 years old, Brad Pitt’s ex is still very much remembered, and she still looks just as beautiful as she did two decades ago. But what very few people know about her, and that she revealed recently, is that she was very close to retiring from the profession, and ceasing to be an actress, to dedicate herself to another job. The reason was an unfinished project, about which he did not want to talk too much, but which made him rethink everything.

“I have to admit that in the last two years that idea has wandered through my mind, and it had never happened to me before. I felt as if life had absorbed me, and I wondered if that was what interested me, ”he said. That was before starting ‘The Morning Show’, the series in which he is the protagonist, alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell, where he has returned to find motivation and happiness.

Asked about what she would have dedicated herself to if she disappeared from the screens, Aniston has no doubts. And it is that he affirmed that he loves interior design, and that it is a profession that he would have liked to enter. “I love it, I have a great time,” said the one from Los Angeles.

Fortunately, Jennifer is still active, and she still has a long career ahead of her, before retiring, to continue delighting her audience.