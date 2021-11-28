Five basic vegetables in a healthy diet

At this point, no one doubts the importance of including the fruits, vegetables and vegetables in our diet. What’s more, they have a fundamental role. Vegetables, tasty and very versatile in the kitchen, are of vital importance in a healthy diet, due to their multiple benefits for our health. A true pillar of the Mediterranean diet, which provide our body with many of the essential nutrients. We are not saying it alone, but the World Health Organization (WHO) itself, which ensures that the daily intake of fruits and vegetables can help reduce the risk of some diseases. And it does so based on medical evidence that confirms that taking these natural foods as part of a healthy diet low in fat, sugar and salt (or sodium), contributes to preventing weight gain and thus reducing weight gain. risk of obesity.

And, as always, we encourage you to consume the healthiest ones, among which we have selected these five, which give you a good supply of nutrients, as the experts from the Association of Organizations of Fruit and Vegetable Producers of Andalusia summarize us. (APROA), from where they also remind us that fruits and vegetables produced in solar greenhouses they are very beneficial from a nutritional point of view and also for the environment. And it is that they detail that the products mature in the plant, not in refrigerated trucks, and arrive in one to two days at the markets, which guarantees their freshness.

Also read: Do you want to know which are the plant foods with the most protein?