Fast and Furious 9 | Vin Diesel’s son stars in the movie

The boy joined the cast led by his father in a very special role. The challenge was not too great for him. Find out who he impersonated.

The saga Fast and furious a lot has to do with family. Perhaps not the one that is linked by blood ties, but rather the one that one chooses in his life as Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) does it with his friends. The next installment in the franchise will find Dom dealing with blood, when he faces a threat tied to the past: his brother. Jakob (John Cena). In addition, another relative will return to the series: the protagonist’s sister, Mine (Jordana Brewster).

But not only the family in fiction will be important in this new installment of Fast and furious. Vin Diesel’s son Vincent Sinclair, 10, was part of the cast of the film. Who did he impersonate? Surprise! The boy gave life to Dominic Toretto.

Vin Diesel’s son in Fast and Furious 9

Fast and furious 9 will explore the youth of Toretto. In that sense, in addition to Vincent, he will also participate in the film JD Pardo as Dom’s father, Jack Toretto. Everything indicates that the character’s younger brother, Jakob, will be left aside by the protagonist’s family and that fact will feed a thirst for revenge that he will seek to satisfy by eliminating Dominic and what he loves most: his team.

Vin Diesel told in an interview that the idea that Vincent participate in the film was the director Justin lin. “To be honest, I’m not sure I think it was a good idea, because this is a time when Dom is in a very emotional, vulnerable and reflective stage,” stated the actor.

The interpreter did not hide his admiration for his son: “The wildest aspect is that he worked twelve hours, put in effort, put dedication going over his lines with the other members of the cast. He created bonds with those who play his brother and father. “. Vincent recorded his scenes in 2019 and charged $ 1005 for each day of work.