Fans start boycotting Aquaman 2 due to Amber Heard’s involvement

Although Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is one of the most anticipated superhero films currently, the film is already facing people who want to boycott its success. Recently, in networks, people emerged who they want to see this feature film fail, and they invite the public not to attend the cinemas, as Amber Heard still retains her role as Mera.

Amber Heard has been involved in several alleged abuse scandals, where she and Johnny Depp, her ex-husband, have been accused of mutual abuse. In 2018, the Pirates of the Caribbean star sued The Sun newspaper, where he was charged with a “wife beater,” although this case lost him. This bad press culminated in Depp’s dismissal from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Animals.

On the other hand, Heard still retains his role as Mera in Aquaman, something that was supposedly supported by Jason Mamoa, the main actor of this film, and James Wan, the director. In this way, fans started a petition on Change.org for Warner Bros. to fire the actress, something that has not worked. Now, those who are against Heard’s involvement, They have taken to Twitter to ask the public not to go see Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, where we find messages like:

“Don’t tell me not to boycott Aquaman 2 because it’s rude to the other people who work. When literally all of them are supporting Amber Heard. ‘With love’, James Wan? Seriously? You are all beyond sick. #JusticiaParaJohnnyDepp ”.

Don’t tell me to not boycott Aquaman 2 because “it’s rude for the other people working” when literally the whole bunch of them are enabling Amber Heard. “Love” James Wan ??? Really? Y’all are beyond sickening. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/lqXmUc8GqJ – Sienna (@winonasrider) June 19, 2021

“If you oppose domestic violence, don’t support studios like Warner Bros, which is continuing today. employed the violent abuser / false accuser Amber Heard, while firing her abuse victim Johnny Depp. Consumers have the power to make their voices known. # BoycottAquaman2 ”.

If your opposed to domestic violence then please don’t support studios like Warner Bros who currently cont. to employ violent abuser / false accuser Amber Heard, while firing her abuse victim Johnny Depp. Consumers have the power to make their voices known.# BoycottAquaman2 – The Right Side of the Roaring Rapids (@ roaringrapids22) June 23, 2021

At the moment there is no official response from Warner Bros. or the actors involved. For its part, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on December 16, 2022

Via: Twitter