Fan finishes Pokémon Shining Pearl in less than 1 hour and says it’s broken

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Pokémon Shining Pearl and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond They are here, so you can relive the classics and spend dozens of hours enjoying them. Unless, of course, you are a speedrunner and want to finish these adventures in record time to surprise your friends.

If this is your case, you will be interested to know that you already have a mark to overcome, as a player managed to finish Pokémon Shining Pearl in less than 1 hour. Of course it is an incredible brand, as it usually takes at least 30 hours to overcome this adventure.

The youtuber Werster decided to verify that everything was possible, so he used various glitches of the title to achieve his surprising feat. The player assured that both games are broken, so other fans can take advantage of the mistakes to try to break the record.

Find out: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl have the best debut of 2021 in Japan

Pokémon Shining Pearl can be finished in less than 1 hour thanks to errors

Werster recorded his record in a YouTube video, where he shares some of the mistakes he used to finish Pokémon Shining Pearl in just over 50 minutes. The player takes advantage of glitches in the menus, to skip certain scenes and to access important areas early.

Thanks to this, he was able to finish the RPG in exactly 50 minutes 36 seconds. Werster said he had a great time trying to figure out all the bugs in the game and then use them to his advantage.

He also pointed out that it was not a perfect game, so he believes his record can be beaten without much trouble with better planning. Werster added that the new installments are so broken that it is possible to do something like what he shows on video.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have achieved them. The remakes are so broken that they can be finished in less than 1 hour! The past week has been a blast for the speedrunning community and quite a few people have contributed to getting a lot done in this game in such a short amount of time. It has been fantastic ”, commented the player. Below you can see the video with his complete game.

As long as the bugs are still there and not fixed through an update, it is almost a given that the speedrunner community will go out of their way and attempt to break Werster’s record. Most likely we will know of a better brand for the title and franchise very soon.

In case you missed it: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Reveal track of Pokémon never seen before

Pokémon Shining Pearl and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond are available now on Nintendo Switch. Here you will find more news about both deliveries.

Related Video: The Story Behind Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue

Source