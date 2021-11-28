famous | tattoo | couple | love Did they regret it ?: These celebrities had to erase their love tattoos | CHEKA

There are many celebrities who decide to immortalize love with ink on his body. But since nothing lasts forever, they had to find a way to make amends for their mistake.

Thus, the case of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Marc Anthony and JLo, who thought that their love would be forever and decided to get tattoos in tribute to their partner.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez:

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez they started their relationship in December 2010.

Two years after the relationship ended, Selena Gomez first commented on details about her romance with the singer, "I feel like I was a victim of certain abuses" commented the singer and actress in an interview on the podcast of Lulu Garcia-Navarro on National Public Radio.

It was in 2013, when Justin was photographed showing his tattoo, where he portrayed Selena as an angel with wings.

, when Justin was photographed showing his tattoo, where he portrayed Selena as an angel with wings. To date, the Canadian singer maintains such a tattoo.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt:

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they met while filming ‘ Mr. & Mrs. Smith ‘ .

On 2006, the couple appeared for the first time on vacation, thus confirming their romance.

They were together until 2016, when Jolie filed for divorce from the actor for "Irreconcilable differences."

The tattoo that Angelina Jolie dedicated to her partner, was one with the coordinates of the place where her six children were born and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Nevertheless, the actress decided to permanently remove the tattoo.

Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards:

Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards they started their relationship in 2011, when they met on the set of the reality show ‘ The X Factor UK ‘.

Zayn he proposed marriage to Perrie in 2013. The same year, the singer made a tattoo that was designed and illustrated by himself, based on Perrie's image.

to Perrie The same year, the singer , based on Perrie’s image. In August 2016, Zayn removed the tattoo.

Johnnie Depp and Amber Heard:

Johnnie Depp and Amber Heard, They had a stormy relationship, after the actress accused the actor at 2015, of throwing a mobile phone in his face in the middle of a fit of anger.

The day after the events, the young woman went to the Los Angeles court to ask for a divorce and to demand a compensatory pension.

Amber accused her ex-husband in court of having had up to 14 violent attacks against her in three years of marriage.

Depp dedicated several tattoos to his ex-wife. The first to be tattooed was the silhouette of Heard's body on his right forearm, which was completely covered by a black rectangle.

completely covered by a black rectangle. The second tattoo he dedicated to Amber was done on her honeymoon. The actor got the word “SLIM ‘” (thin) tattooed on his knuckles, which was the nickname he used to call his ex-wife. After the breakup, the actor modified the tattoo for the word “SCUM” (scum in English).

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez:

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez they met in 1998, when he acted in a Broadway production.

A year after meeting, they recorded the video for the song together 'You don't know me', later they collaborated for the theme 'Do not love me'. Since then, the employment relationship became a good friendship.

In 2004 they got married, after finishing with their respective partners that year.

The singer, got his ex-wife's name tattooed on his right wrist, behind the break in 2012, Marc decided remove the tattoo from your skin.

