Familiar with the claw of the WRX

At the beginning of 2020 Subaru gave us a preview of the new generation of the new WRX with a Subaru Levorg STI Sport Prototype that we got really long teeth thinking of a high-caliber family STI. After a while of waiting, the new generation WRX is here, taking a good part of that design -like the new Levorg- and we have even seen small approximations to the idea of ​​a sports family car with this base with the Subaru WRX Sportswagon released on the last month for Australia.

However, the closest proposal to that Levorg STI Sport has just been released now in Japan under the name of Subaru Levorg STI Sport R, which will be the top-of-the-range version of the Subaru family in the nippon market.

Subaru

More aggressive and powerful

And it is that this version that we have here shares a lot of DNA with the WRX that we met a few months ago, since they not only share a platform, but also the famous 2.4-liter four-cylinder supercharged boxer engine what offers 275 hp power and ones 375 Nm of maximum torque, once again associated with a CVT gearbox and a four-wheel drive system.

Subaru

As if that were not enough, this STI Sport R also has a more sporty set-up thanks to some electronically adjustable dampers with five driving modes (Comfort, Normal, Sport, Sport + and Individual) and of course a slightly more aggressive aesthetic, which adds to the Levorg a more aggressive front splitter, thicker skirts, rear diffuser with STI exhausts with the famous logo, also present of course on the grille and at the rear, as well as 18-inch aluminum wheels.

Subaru

Inside there is a complete infotainment system with a touch screen of 11.6 inch and a digital instrument cluster 12.3 inch, there is also a leather-wrapped steering wheel with the STi badge, as well as the red and black seats and of course a full arsenal of driver assistants courtesy of the system. EyeSight from Subaru.

Japan only

With all this on the menu the Subaru Levorg STI Sport R will be offered in the Japanese market with a price of 4,389,000 yen, about 33,940 euros at the current exchange rate. Unfortunately it seems that it will stay in Japanese lands, so do not expect to see it in our country.

Subaru

