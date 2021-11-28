F9. Vin Diesel talks about Fast & Furious and Meadow, daughter of Paul Walker

Digital Millennium

In the days before the premiere of Fast and furious 9, a series of themes arose around the saga of action films starring Vin Diesel. The actor talked about a possible inclusion of Meadow Rain, daughter of Paul Walker, within the saga, which does not rule out.

This was announced in an interview with Daily pop from AND! News, where the experienced actor flipped the coin regarding a possible future of Meadow Rain Walker, who is a model and is currently 22 years old.

The 53-year-old actor spoke about the grieving process and the difficulties that followed the death of Paul Walker in the middle of the filming of the seventh installment of the saga in 2013.

“When the tragedy occurred in 2013, dwe are filming Furious 7 for about five months because we were thinking about what we were going to do, while we were in mourning, “recalled the actor.” And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology“, he complemented.

As Fast & Furious director Justin Lin has already said, Brian O’Conner’s character is still alive in the franchise; however, it is something that also represents a challenge in having the need to honor Walker.

“It must be recognized that Brian O’Conner is still alive in this universe.. We are treating F9 (Fast and Furious 9, ‘Fast and Furious 9’) as lto the first movie of the last chapter, and at some point it’s something I think about and how we can really show their presence but in a respectful way, “he said to EW.

As is known, Vin Diesel and Pauk Walker not only had a great friendship within the film as Dom Toretto and Brian O’Conner, but from there began a great friendship that lasted for years, and that he still remembers.

“You have to honor that. On a personal level, we started this franchise together. Together we started the franchise, we started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will last longer than the franchise, “the actor told AND!.

Meadow Walker, will he be a part of Fast and Furious 10?

The franchise of Fast and furious will still have at least two more films, and according to testimonies the eleventh installment would be the last, so Meadow is still a candidate to be part of one of the following two films.

“I wouldn’t rule out anything“Vin said of a Meadow involvement.” Just leave me, without giving you all the secrets of Fast 10. Let’s say nothing is ruled out“, so we will have to wait if the model will appear or not.

As revealed by the source, Meadow and Cody, Paul’s brother, were constantly on the set of Fast and furious 9, checking that the actor’s legacy “can be incorporated”, so the model would already know the people around the film.

When is Fast and Furious 9 released?

Fast and furious 9 opens in Latin America on June 24, but there are performances from Wednesday 23 for Mexico. It will be available only in cinemas, and at the moment there is no news about the film on any platform of streaming.

