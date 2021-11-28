EXCLUSIVE: Discover the most dramatic version of Matt Damon fighting to get his daughter out of jail in the trailer for ‘A Question of Blood’ – Movie News

The film, directed by Tom McCarthy, opens in theaters on August 13.

Question of blood, the new from director Tom McCarthy (For thirteen reasons), arrives in Spanish cinemas on August 13. Starring Matt Damon (Mars (The Martian)), the actor of the saga Jason bourne he puts himself in the shoes of a father who will do everything possible to get his daughter out of jail. On SensaCine we bring you in EXCLUSIVE the trailer in Spanish of this new drama from the director of Spotlight.

Damon brings to life Bill baker, an Oklahoma man whose daughter Allison he is in Marseille studying. The latter has been accused of killing his girlfriend, a crime that she claims not to have committed, and has been imprisoned. To help her and regain her freedom, Bill travels to France to search for evidence that proves his daughter’s innocence.

The task will not be easy due to cultural differences and the complicated legal system. However, the protagonist will have the help of a woman from the area and her eight-year-old daughter. As the months go by, Bill will have to answer this question: How far are you willing to go to clear Allison’s name?

The film is loosely based on the case of Amanda knox, who was charged and found guilty of murdering her roommate in Italy. “This is a story loosely based on that, but [McCarty] he worked with other writers and they created a story about that, as if a girl had left and found herself in this situation where she is in jail for a crime that she says she did not commit, “Damon explained about the project in NBC.

Question of blood Account in his cast with Camille Cottin (Allies), Abigail Breslin (Zombieland: Kill and Finish), Moussa Maaskri (22 bullets) and Anne Le Ny (Untouchable). On these lines, do not miss the trailer.