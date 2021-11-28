Erika Eleniak, from ‘Baywatch’ star to live in semi spiritual retreat

All who saw ‘Baywatch’ will remember Erika eleniak, the actress who accompanied David Hasselhoff, Brandon Call or Holly Gagnier during the first seasons of the series playing the character of Shauni McClain.

The actress came from working in films such as ET the alien with Steven Spielberg, in the horror film The Blob or in series like Charles in Charge, but its role in Baywatch which made her a true television star. Nevertheless, The sexualized image of her that this mythical production of the 90s gave was a drag that would end up sinking her career and being forced to lead her life to other areas.

Erika Eleniak in Baywatch (Paul Drinkwater / NBCU Photo Bank) and Today (Presley Ann / Getty Images)

After leaving the series after its third season and being replaced by Pamela anderson, Eleniak saw how the industry pigeonholed her into the roles of a sexualized girl in comedies like Rustic in Dinerolandia, A love with a lot of fire, Explosive mission or The vampire club, being finally relegated to productions of series B direct to television or to the domestic market.

And that was the last thing he was looking for. In fact, as he has told in interviews such as the one granted in 2020 to Fox News, her main motivation for leaving was to find a place in the cinema by playing a wide variety of roles, apart from the fact that she did not feel comfortable filming in a swimsuit.

“If you have to be a lifeguard and you don’t want to be in a swimsuit, there will be problems. I was not very comfortable, but that was not the main motivation to leave. It really wasn’t. My heart was in the movies and it was calling “, he told Fox News. “I felt like it was the perfect time to go because I had great stories in my second year on the show, but I felt like it got a little difficult. The series just started to take on a more music video feel. I really loved it. But I also wanted to do other things, I wanted to continue playing different types of roles“he added.

From the 2000s tried to reorient his career in the world of entertainment and was offered to compete in reality shows such as The Real Gilligan’s Island or Celebrity Fit ClubBut in the early 2010s he made the decision to step away from the cameras by considering other, more important things. And it is that in the early 2000s, after two failed romances with his partner in The Baywatch Billy Warlock and bodybuilder Philip Goglia started a relationship with a technician he met on a set named Roch Daigle. They were married in 2001 and in 2005 they experienced a tragic event when they suffered an ectopic pregnancy and had a miscarriage. When shortly after she became pregnant again and gave birth to her first daughter, What happened made her value family life much more and prioritize it over acting, so in 2012 she decided to retire, focus on your family and find new ways to feel fulfilled in your own way.

If we enter her profile on Instagram we see that in her biography she highlights that she is a proud mother, actress and producer, however what is truly striking is that she then adds her new apparently professional direction defining herself as spiritual alchemist, with publications dedicated to it and even a podcast that he presents and produces about it that has been going on for two seasons.

Spiritual alchemy is an ancient practice that uses the basic principle of alchemy, applying it to the spiritual plane. That is, if the original alchemy was a proto-scientific philosophy and practice that sought to transform lead into gold, spiritual alchemy turns the idea into another metaphor but of personal transformation, changing the difficulties into something constructive. That is, a form of spiritual self-empowerment that could be as old as physical alchemy.

However, researching on the website of Erika Eleniak, your podcast Spiritual Alchemy with Erika and her different profiles on social networks, we find that she defines the idea as a method of “Self-empowerment” for “Harness inner power and discover your true self”.

On his website he details that he has been studying Western religions, theosophy, the 19th century movement born in the US ‘New Thought’ since he was 11 years old. and even a neo-pagan religion like Wicca, as a demonstration of your interests or curiosity about spiritual beliefs in general. It details that “love to find the golden thread that runs through each one [de las creencias] saying exactly the same”Who enjoys spirituality and takes it very seriously. However, the description that attracts the most attention is that she claims to be a student of what she defines as “spiritual enrichment education”, ensuring that she is “working on getting her license as a Unity Teacher“. Unity is a Christian movement created in 1889 by a real estate agent named Charles Fillmore and his wife in the US, very close to the New Thought current.

Apparently, all this would have led her to spiritual alchemy creating her own platform based on it. In fact, in the description of the podcast, he refers to this belief, qualifying that all his techniques “They are universal and empower you regardless of your religious or spiritual beliefs”, which, given my opinion, sounds like a perfect strategy to expand the target of your business customers.

When we say business it is because Erika seems to promote different aspects from her social profiles. For example, he apparently sells his products, promotes some brands but, above all, gives visibility to his podcast exclusively dedicated to giving lessons or teachings about his spiritual alchemy beliefs.

Besides, also works as an acting teacher and uses her classes as a complement to her so-called self-help methods. According to his account, he has used acting to take children and adolescents with addiction or behavior problems to “Get out of their dark places, find their light and let it serve them as self-empowerment”. In turn, he frequently remembers his passage through Baywatch in his social networks, in 2017 and 2019 he returned to act in two minor films called Boone: The Bounty Hunter and Cor Values and even in IMDb he appears with pending projects for 2022. Although as detailed on his website, his daughter is now the main engine of his life.

