Erik Lira mocks America after elimination against Pumas

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 27.11.2021 22:28:09





Erik Lira, Pumas midfielder, who was one of the best players in the tie against América, could not hide the excitement after eliminating the staunch rival and left him a “souvenir” on social networks.

The university youth squad uploaded a story to his Instagram account with a photo of you in the locker room accompanied by the phrase “The Puma does not have a woman”, a recurring song from the Pumas truncheon for América.

“The cougar has no wife, the cougar has no husband, but he has a son of a bitch, who wears yellow “, is one of the most used teasing by auriazules fans to attack the Americanists.

The Cougars, Who they had not beaten América at the Azteca Stadium since the Apertura 2015, he settled in the semifinal, now he is waiting for a rival and will seek to reach the final, as he did a year ago in the 2020 Guardians

The semifinal of the Apertura 2004 could be repeated

In case the Rojinegros del Atlas advance before Rayados, they will face Pumas, So as they did in the Apertura 2004, when those led by Hugo Sánchez eliminated the Academy, to later win the first two-time championship of the short tournaments.

Atlas would be the best seeded box (2) and the university students the last (11).