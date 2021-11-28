Eric Roberts, Julia Roberts’ 64-year-old brother who is also an actor (and they have a bad relationship)

Julia Roberts and Eric Roberts, her 64-year-old brother who is also an actor

“The brothers be united, because that is the first law”said José Hernández. However, on many occasions it seems that this is not fulfilled and less when fame intrudes between the brothers. Apparently, this is what happens between Julia Roberts and his brother, Eric.

Very little do they know that Julia Roberts, one of the most coveted actresses in Hollywood, has a brother who is also an actor. And it is that not only do they usually not talk about him but they also do not show themselves together in public since they have fought for many years. It all started in 1993.

According to what they said, the brothers were very close but everything changed after he divorced his wife. In 2004, a famous entertainment magazine reported that in the ’90s the actress “sided with Eric’s ex-girlfriend” after a bequest battle for custody of Emma Roberts, her niece.

Eric Roberts, Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts

Many before Julia Roberts succeeded as an actress, Eric lived in New York and worked as an actor. She moved to the Big Apple in search of a future and, thanks to her brother, signed her first contract with an agent. “If it weren’t for me, there wouldn’t be Julia Roberts or Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that.”, he assured in an interview.

Julia’s first lead in “Pretty Woman” quickly arrived. Meanwhile, Eric was nominated for the Oscars. However, things slowly began to change and as she grew more and more in show business, his career stagnated. Much had to do with his drug addiction and the consequences this had on his life.

Eric Roberts, Julia Roberts’ 64-year-old brother

“Everyone in my world needed a break and that must have included Julia.”Eric confessed years later. However, Eric sought a way to recover by going to rehab and was finally able to overcome his addiction. Thanks to this enormous step, both brothers were able to verify that the love between them was stronger.

But it was only in 2004 when Julia became the mother of her twins that their relationship became stronger. In dialogue with Vanity Fair, Eric said that when he visited his sister in the hospital and saw his nephews “He was flooded with brotherly love.”