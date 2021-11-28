ER Emergencies: George Clooney spoke about a possible reboot of the hit series

In times of iconic series reboots, it is not uncommon for many fans who have seen ER Emergencies to wonder why not? Well, George Clooney seems to have thought so too.

April 24, 2021 10:31 am

Reboots of classic and beloved television shows are all in now and have been for some time. Successful returns include series that generally bring back almost all of the fan-favorite characters.

ER: The medical drama had a total of 331 episodes spread over 15 seasons.

ER, Emergency Room, Urgencies, ER Emergencies or Emergency RoomWhatever you want to call it is an American medical drama, created by novelist and physician Michael Crichton, broadcast on the network NBC until 2009. ER follows the professional and personal lives of the doctors and nurses in the emergency room of the fictional Cook County County General Hospital, Chicago, Illinois and featured, among other great stars, George Clooney in his early acting.

Therefore, it is not surprising that someone asked How Clooney would feel about a reboot of the classic hospital drama ER, which he starred in for a long fifteen seasons. Who does not remember that young and elegant George Clooney.

Much of what many fans of ER Emergencies they would probably characterize as disappointment, George clooneyy He wasn’t as excited about the idea as some might hope, considering it was possibly ER that launched his decades-long career as the Hollywood A-lister.

ER: George Clooney spoke about a possible reboot of the series

During a special reunion of the cast of ER, where there were several guests such as Gloria Reuben, Waterkeeper Alliance, George Clooney expressed why he does not feel ER should return to television and explained his reasons.

“It’s hard to catch lightning again. The hardest part is that when you watch the show and consistently for so many years, it would be hard to say that you could do it at the level that we did.”

Clooney’s co-star Julianna Margulies agreed with Clooney, noting that several of the cast have the idea to “leave what was so beautiful and move on.” It seems that for now the fans of ER Emergencies they won’t have a reboot anytime soon, at least not with these two important characters.