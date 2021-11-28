Emma Watson receives a birthday present: Draco Malfoy on the set!

Emma Watson She has just turned 31, and how could it be otherwise, half the world began to congratulate her through social networks. Among them, his compi from the time of ‘Harry Potter’, the actor Tom Felton. Yes, ‘dear’, Draco Malfoy. The actor has given him a very special gift, but so that you know what it is, you will have to wait a bit (and you will freak out in all the Pantone colors, you’ll see).

Emma is a piece of actress with a lot of movies behind her: ‘Little Women’, The Advantages of Being an Outcast ‘,’ Beauty and the Beast ‘… They are all mythical, but there is a saga that has remained with us forever engraved in our ‘cuores’. Yes, that of ‘Harry Potter’, Sure. To the actors who have given life to their characters too, but many of them are still more friends than Lola and Gianmarco in ‘Survivors’. Yes Yes. We talk about Emma Watson and Tom Felton, the blond actor who played Draco Malfoy.

And why are we throwing all this stuff on you … Well, look, the actress was born on April 15, so the actor has decided to congratulate her with a present which is MAGIC in its purest form.

“Happy birthday to the only one,” he says Tom felton next to a picture from when they were little. How sweet … And that in the movies they took potatoes, do you remember? Nothing, in real life everything is very different, so yes. They are FRIENDS (like the ones in the series).

In fact, if we are honest, we remember the time when she, our eternal Hermione, said until she had a ‘crush’ for him. It was 2012 and since then many things have happened (and most of us are sure that we have not even heard about it). And all because she likes the bad guys and he, apparently, at the time had a skateboard …

It didn’t take long for the fans to mount the movie: if they were together, if they were a couple, you know. The typical in these stories. Tom did not hesitate to dissuade him by assuring that he used to meet Emma a lot to go to the beach or to have dinner, but that the relationship was only one of friendship.

Well nothing, with birthday greeting it is very clear that they are still friends. Very well. We are very happy for them and we cannot leave without thanking him for this beautiful picture, so ‘harrypottian’.