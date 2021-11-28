Elsa Pataky shows the softer side of Chris Hemsworth to celebrate Father’s Day

Only one woman on this planet can boast of being married to Thor himself and that is Elsa Pataky. The actress has formed a beautiful family with her husband and did not want to miss the opportunity to use social networks to congratulate him on Father’s Day. In the photo you can see Chris Hemsworth in the most tender way possible with his little ones.

Although most of his fans have an image of the actor as an invincible superhero, the truth is that he hides a hottie who goes out of his way for his children. Life in the antipodes of Spain is very different, so much so that even Father’s Day is celebrated in the month of September, far from the traditional Spanish March 19.

Actor Chris Hemsworth with one of his twins ready to take over Instagram





Read also

Drafting

On the occasion of this special day, Elsa wanted to show one of the most unknown sides of the movie star. Far from glamor There is a man from the red carpets who is in luck today. In a beautiful publication shared on Instagram we see him in his most unknown facet that only his family knows.

Very different from his tougher side, Chris appears completely asleep and hugging India Rose, his daughter, and the twins Tristan and Sacha. The family picture was taken by the actress, who has not hesitated to share a little of that intimacy that is not often seen from them.

Elsa Pataky shows the softer side of Chris Hemsworth on the occasion of Father’s Day in Australia Instagram Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have become one of the most solid and envied couples, in a good way, in Hollywood. Although the family lives away from the hustle and bustle of the film city and has found their ideal place in Australia, Byron Bay being their home, where they enjoy their mansion surrounded by nature.

It is also a coastal area, so the interpreter can unleash her passion for the surf, who practices whenever he can. In this way, it is proven that it is possible to have a great career in the world of cinema and combine it with the family. As the Spanish has already said on occasion, the couple takes turns so that one of the two is always at home with their children.

Read also