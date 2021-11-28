‘Elimination of America is a failure, but not a sin’

Miguel Layún he was not afraid to call the elimination of the America, the player of the Eagles he admitted that the goal was the championship and that it would be foolish of him to deny that there was a failure in this championship.

“Let’s see, it is a failure and I do not understand why it has to be given a value as if it seems a sin to fail in life, only the one who does not try fails, and I think we cannot even say that it fails because it does not even have a chance “said the American side.

“It is possible to fail, of course it is a failure, we would be fools to think that we did not fail because the objective was not to remain in Quarter finals, the objective was to be champions and it was not achieved, the word is what it is and you have to assume it, “he added.

However, he is aware that in order to achieve the goals and objectives not only on the court, it is important to have the courage to face and try things.

“You have to fail and have the ability to understand what you have to learn along the way to deserve, win things or achieve what you want, and I’m not just talking about football, I’m talking about life,” he concluded Miguel Layún.

