Dwayne Johnson: “The Rock” Celebrates “Mama Rock” With Traditional Samoan Dance

Dwayne Johnson It’s one of the highest grossing actors of recent times in the film industry. The ex-wrestler of the Wwe He has starred in several of the most successful productions in the history of the Seventh Art. According to Forbes, the actor earns up to $ 20 million for each film in which he participates.

The magazine details that The Rock He earned $ 120 million in 2018. While for 2019 and 2020, he had income of $ 80 million just from his acting work. What’s more, Johnson It has clothing and footwear lines that make your fortune increase.

At the same time, The Rock is one of the people with the largest number of followers on social networks. On his Instagram profile alone, he has 275 million followers. His posts include previews of his movie appearances and gym routines.

But it also allows us to see his more personal side. The actor is a great follower of the tequila that is made in Mexico and this has been shown in various publications where he tastes this drink, but he has also shared his taste for fishing, life in the country and boxing.

On this occasion, he shared a video of his mother’s birthday celebration. In the recording you can see “Mother Rock“dancing the”Taualuga“from Samoa, which is a traditional dance of that culture. Both the actor and his mother and several guests wore feathers on their heads as part of the dance.

“We had a beautiful birthday celebrating my mom while she was surrounded by love, appreciation and blessings. Here she is wonderfully dancing our” Taualuga “from Samoa, which is the traditional and highly respected dance of our culture “, were the words of The Rock On Instagram.

