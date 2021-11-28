Dwayne Johnson is Superman’s faithful friend in “DC League of Super-Pets” – Publimetro México

Actor Dwayne Johnson goes from leading man to loyal sidekick in the first trailer for “DC League of Super-Pets.” The voice of the animated film stars Johnson as Krypto, Superman’s pet and sidekick. When Superman and the Justice League go missing, Krypto enlists the help of a herd of shelter animals to save the day: Ace the dog, PB the pot-bellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel.

Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves are also part of the vocal cast. Jared Stern wrote the script for “DC League of Super-Pets” and it is co-directed by Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.

Seven Bucks Productions of “La Roca” is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany García and Hiram García serving as producers. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are listed as executive producers. The animated film is scheduled for release on May 20, 2022, and just two months later, Johnson will return to the screens with DC’s “Black Adam.” Without a doubt, a perfect closing of collaborations with Warner Bross.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no longer the “highest paid” on Instagram

Hopper HQ magazine has revealed that Dwayne is no longer the highest paid celebrity on the social network Instagram. In 2021, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list with a profit of $ 1,604,000 for one post, dethroning the actor and athlete from the place of honor achieved in 2020.

Johnson didn’t stray far from these numbers, dropping just one spot to rank number two. Kylie Jenner, who took second place in 2020, dropped to the fourth rung on the list, after Ariana Grande, who ranks third. The top 10 on the list include names like Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and Beyoncé.