Dwayne Johnson confesses the weak point of his prodigious physique: “They are not perfect”

“Almost two years of intense preparation. The hard work with my training, diet and conditioning has been relentless, the most difficult of my career because I had to maintain this physical aspect for months and had to peak in my last week of filming, but our collective goal is to raise the bar. with Black Adam ”.

With those words, Dwayne Johnson (49) summed up the process that has been followed in recent times to live up to what the character of DC required. And, despite the fact that the actor’s physical condition is obviously enviable, there are a part of your body that does not correspond to the established feess in the world of fitness.

He has recognized it during the no less intense promotion of Jungle cruise, a Disney film that stars alongside the British Emily Blunt, who are holding quite curious moments like the one that happened in ‘Wired’ in which both actors were subjected to questions related to Google searches.

And there is a question that generates interest about the physicist of La Roca and it is none other than the shape of your abs. And it is that, many wonder why he cannot define them at the level of the rest of his musculature. A question that made the actor laugh and that obviously has an answer.

“What’s wrong with my abs? It’s fucked up (laughs). Nothing happens to my abs. The problem is that people see in all those fitness models a perfect six-pack, but I have a five and a half, sometimes a four and a half ”, he started.

“I just broke. In a wrestling match I had a tear in the upper part of my quadriceps and that caused a chain reaction until the wall of my abdomen broke. So I had to undergo emergency surgery for a triple hernia. So I don’t have perfect abs.“confirmed the actor.