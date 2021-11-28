Download these 19 video games for Nintendo Switch for free

A developer will give away 19 games to Nintendo Switch users (Photo: Europa Press)

If you already finished your games and wants to explore new titles in its Nintendo switch, we have the best option for more hours of entertainment without having to invest a single dollar. The developer No Gravity Games will make available 19 of their titles completely free in the eShop so anyone can have them.

The indie firm has a wide variety of games that it is willing to share with only one condition: that the user subscribes to its newsletter, same that you can find in this link. Once subscribed, you will be able to receive the download code from the first game on the list: Pirate: All Aboard!.

Having carried out that single step, you will be able to start playing the title and will also participate to obtain the other 18 titles that you will be able to claim from next December 1 in the eShop. No codes or payments will be necessary.

Among the games that will be available are:

-Star Horizon.

-Creepy Tale.

-Make War.

-Strike Force Kitty.

-Pool Pro Gold.

-Drag Racing Rivals.

-Powertris.

-Alder’s Bloof: Definitive.

There will also be other titles available that can be reviewed directly on the eSHop. It should be noted that they must be claimed on different dates, which the developer will announce through the newsletter that they signed up to receive the first game.

In less than two weeks a new edition of The Game Awards And the gamer world is gearing up to celebrate the best titles of 2021 while unveiling material from games coming in 2022 and beyond. All of that was anticipated by Geoff keighley, the main person in charge of the event, but there is a third pillar that will once again say present this year: the demos.

The video games nominated for The Game Awards 2021 (Photo: Special)

The digital store of Microsoft inadvertently revealed two of the demos that are going to be available in the frame The Game Awards 2021. One of them is Nobody Saves the World, action title with roguelike elements developed by Drinkbox Studios (Guacamelee), which will arrive sometime in 2022. The other game is Mind Scanners, developed by The Outer Zone, which landed on PC in May and will reach Nintendo switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S next November 30. The demos of these games appear in the store with the legend “TGA21Demo”, but cannot be downloaded at this time.

In previous editions of The Game Awards, the different platforms and digital stores launched festivals loaded with more than 100 demos, both of nominated games and of future titles that present material during the ceremony. The idea is to emulate major industry events, such as the E3 or Gamescom, which offer their attendees the possibility of trying a large number of experiences before anyone else.

Keighley also held the Summer Game Fest, a celebration of several months that includes the different industry events that take place between June and August. The idea emerged last year after the massive cancellation of face-to-face conventions. The demo festival in Steam was a very interesting response to the impossibility of approaching these events to test the recently announced video games with the developers. Special broadcasts with development teams are also held at the PC game store to learn more about the titles.

