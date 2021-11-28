Don´t look up: Jennifer Lawrence understands salary gap with Leonardo DiCaprio | Movies and series

Don’t look up, the comedy directed by Adam Mackay, is one of the most anticipated films of the year, because it brings together a great cast: Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet, among other great names. However, he could not escape the controversy.

Before the release of the film, several netizens have discussed Lawrence’s pay and the notorious salary gap with DiCaprio despite the fact that both are protagonists. The actress spoke with Vanity Fair to close the case.

“Look, Leo gets a better box office than me. I feel extremely lucky and happy with my deal ”, were the words with which she demonstrates to understand the reasons behind this monetary difference. However, he believes that there are other cases where wages must be equitable.

“In other situations, what I have seen, and I think other women in this job have seen as well, is that it is extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you question something that seems uneven, they assure you that it is not gender disparity, but they don’t know what exactly it is, “he told the outlet.

Don’t look up is the new project from Adam Mackay, director nominated for an Oscar for films like The Big Short and Vice. Photo: Netflix

What will Don’t look up be about?

Don’t look up introduces us to Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), two astronomers who during their research discover that a giant asteroid is approaching Earth and could end human existence.

When it premieres?

The film is scheduled to premiere on December 24 on the Netflix streaming platform. While it is an original tape from the service, it will also hit select theaters on December 10.

Where to see Don´t look up?

This film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio can be seen online through Netflix.